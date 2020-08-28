Global Digital Picture Frame Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Power Source, Application and Region

Global Digital Picture Frame Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% during forecast period.

Market Definition:

The digital picture frame is also called a digital media frame is an LCD monitor, which displays digital photos. These digital picture frames can be set up in either portrait or landscape or orientation. The frames can be connected to Wi-Fi and can be easily controlled with smartphones.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report focuses on digital picture frame value at a global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, the global report represents the digital picture frame market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. The high adoption of smart devices and home automation products will also contribute to the growth of the digital picture frame market. Smart homes use the internet and digitization in home appliances, electronic equipment, energy management systems, security, and control systems, and other helped living appliances and equipment to make a person’s life easy and comfortable. Improvements in living standards and growing disposable income have boosted the adoption of smart home systems in many regions, including North America and Europe.

Photo frame industry’s characteristics determine its development cannot be put away the association with the photographic industry, while the studio to pursue the distinguished services & products and growing the added value of products, the objective to expect to win more market share in a tight fit with photo frame industry product demand.

Market Segment:

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global d digital picture frame market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. By power source, an electricity-powered segment of the digital picture frame is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX% over the forecast period. Benefits like the proper flow of power supply, uninterrupted view, hassle-free power supplies, and no need for timely battery changes will boost the demand for electric digital picture frames during the next five years.

Regional Analysis:

North America digital picture frame market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Innovative product launches, the growing use of online platforms for home décor products, rising adoption of technologically advanced products, and the growing demand for customized digital photo frames are some of the factors contributing to digital photo frame market growth in North America.

The U.S Digital Picture Frame market is projected to reach more than US$ XX million by 2027. The technology here is continually emerging. However, the market is facing a decline in recent years, with a decline of XX.XX% in 2019.

Recent Development:

The reports cover recent developments in the digital picture frame market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others like patents and events. Major players operating in the digital picture frame market like GiiNii, NIX, Micca and others.

Vendors in the market are including technologies such as NFC, Wi-Fi, and IoT to enable users to connect and control digital picture frames through their smartphones. Some vendors are introducing smart digital picture frames that can be connected with Amazon Echo voice-controlled devices to work through voice commands.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Picture Frame Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Picture Frame Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Digital Picture Frame Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Picture Frame Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Digital Picture Frame Market

Global Digital Picture Frame Market, by Type

• Simple function digital photo frames

• Simple “multimedia” digital photo frames

• Improved “multimedia” digital photo frames

Global Digital Picture Frame Market, by Application

• Household

• Commercial

Global Digital Picture Frame Market, by Power Source

• Electricity powered

• Battery powered

Global Digital Picture Frame Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Digital Picture Frame Market

• GiiNii

• NIXa

• Aluratek

• Micca

• Sungale

• Digital Foci

• Philips

• ViewSonic

• Pix-Star

• Sylvania

• HP

• TENKER

