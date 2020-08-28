Global Lingerie Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Type and By Region

Global Lingerie Market was valued US$40.34 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast.

The lingerie market is directly proportional to the female population. In developing countries, women are experiencing the latest trends in costumes. Women are changing their outlook towards accepting innerwear as a casual affair and take time to choose and make a purchase. Growth of the fashion industry and improved lifestyle due to high disposable income fuel growth to the market.

In terms of product type, Bra is the leading segment in the lingerie market. Bra wearing involves lifting the breasts upward. Wearing bras improve posture and prevent a lot of spine problems, back pain, and overall attire. The shapewear segment is gaining popularity in the lingerie market. Wearing shapewear improves posture, abdominal muscles, self-esteem, and confidence. In addition, shapewear offers prolapse of age benefits, lose inches instantly and weight loss efforts.

By distribution channel, the Offline segment is leading the lingerie market due to delays in delivery and lack of interactivity in online shopping. Lack of close examination in online shopping and fraud in online shopping further restrains the online distribution channel segment growth in the lingerie market.

Region-wise, North America holds a major share in the lingerie market. High demand for several styles of lingerie from the feminine population in the region drives the lingerie market. The Asia Pacific will be growing at a faster pace due to the rising awareness of health benefits and hygiene.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lingerie Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Lingerie Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Lingerie Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lingerie Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Lingerie Market

Global Lingerie Market by Product Type:

• Bra

• Knickers and Panties

• Loungewear

• Shape wear

• Others

Global Lingerie Market by Distribution Channel Type:

• Online

• Offline

Global Lingerie Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global Lingerie Market:

• Hanesbrands Inc

• Fruit of the Loom

• Jockey International

• Triumph International

• Victoria’s Secret

• Wacoal Holdings

• Uniqlo

• CK

• Calida

• Aimer Group

• Mani Form

• Embry Form

• Sunflora

• Gracewell

• Gujin

• Jialishi

• Farmanl

• Hoplun Group

• Sunny Group

• Cosmo-lady

• Essentie

• Tiova

• Venies

• Oleno Group

• Ordifen

• Audrey

• Miiow

