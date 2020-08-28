Flock Adhesives Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika

The report titled “Flock Adhesives Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

The Flock Adhesives market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Flock can be defined as the process where the small fiber particles are deposited onto a surface. This process can also be followed on texture of any article to increase its value in terms of the tactile sensation, aesthetics, color and appearance. Flocking process can also be applied on insulation, slip-or-grip friction, and low reflectivity etc. In this process flock is joined to the material by a layer of adhesive.

For the quality flocked finish it is important to use the correct adhesive. Before choosing the adhesives the manufacturers of the fabrics, textiles, papers and boards etc. should consider the material of the substrate that they will be flocking and the characteristics of the ultimate flocked product. Some of the characteristics that manufacturers desires on their final product are being solvent resistant, washable, rigid or flexible, pigmented or flame retardant. The flock adhesives can be applied through brushing, spraying, dipping and silk screening.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Flock Adhesives Market: Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Dow, Kissel + Wolf, Lord, and others.

Global Flock Adhesives Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Flock Adhesives Market based on Types are:

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Epoxy Resins

Others

Based on Application , the Global Flock Adhesives Market is segmented into:

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Packaging

Others

Regional Analysis For Flock Adhesives Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Flock Adhesives Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

