Indian Online Grocery Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, City Type, and Regions

Indian Online Grocery Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Rise in e-commerce industry is a major driving factor behind the growth of the Indian online grocery market. Further, the online grocery store business is booming in India, owing to growing mobile internet penetration, increasing usage of smart devices, time convenience and increasing purchasing power.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Until a decade back the need for daily grocery was fulfilled by local kirana store (mom & pop store) or hyper-local market/supermarket. However, with advent of technology and urbanization, several start-ups are opening online grocery stores to serve consumer’s demand of grocery and at the same time providing them advantage of home delivery and relaxation from standing in long billing queues. Currently, most of the online grocery stores are located in Metro and Tier-I cities, but with increasing incomes and urbanization, they are slowly expanding to Tier-II cities as well. The need for online grocery has emerged because of change in working conditions. Also, with urbanization and soaring land prices, it has become difficult to find large amount of land within cities like Mumbai, Delhi to open large stores. Hence, the new hyper-local markets are being opened in outer areas resulting in the increased distances that one has to travel to get to hyper-local store. This coupled with long billing queues leave little time for people to shop on stores. Apart from this, the ubiquitous presence of Internet has made it possible for the grocery stores to go online and has resulted in growth of e-tailing.

Based on the region, Southern region is the major contributor of the Indian online grocery market attributed to highest online consumers located at Bengaluru and Chennai, followed by western region and northern region.

In online grocery, rivals are highly committed and wanted to establish themselves as industry leaders. For them, acquiring new customers is the biggest challenge and hence all of them engage in giving huge discounts to attract new customers which leads to burning high amount of cash for customer acquisition.

With the increasing penetration of internet and seeing the market demand, most of the offline firms have started going online. For example – Reliance Fresh has gone online few months back with their website www. Reliancefreshdirect.com. They have started their operation with Mumbai and source directly from Reliance Fresh stores or their distribution centers.

It’s a growth trend driven mainly by large, pan-India corporate players with deep pockets which include the likes of Big Bazaar, Grofers and more recently Amazon. This online business also offers many opportunities for smaller, individual players who wish to set up their own grocery store online to cater to a more localized customer base.

In 2018, India’s largest e-grocer, BigBasket, received $300 million in funding led by China’s e-commerce giant, Alibaba. This is the biggest investment raised by the company since it started operations in 2011 and values it at around $950 million.

Scope of Indian Online Grocery Market:

Indian Online Grocery Market, by Product Type

• FMCG

o Packaged Food

o Home Care

o Beverages

o Family Care

• Grocery & Staple

• Fruits and Vegetables

Indian Online Grocery Market, by City Type

• Tier I

• Tier II

• Tier III

Indian Online Grocery Market, by Region

• Northern Region

• Easter Region

• Western Region

• Southern Region

• North-East Region

Key Players Operating In Indian Online Grocery Market

• Alibaba

• Amazon

• Walmart

• Grofers

• Big Basket

• Local Banya

• ZopNow

• Nature Basket

• Reliance Fresh Direct

• Green Cart

• Aaram Shop

• Eemli

• Day to Day Fresh

• Naturally Yours

• Dilli Grocery

• Kiranawalla

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Indian Online Grocery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Indian Online Grocery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Indian Online Grocery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Indian Online Grocery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Indian Online Grocery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Indian Online Grocery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Indian Online Grocery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Indian Online Grocery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Indian Online Grocery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Indian Online Grocery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Indian Online Grocery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

