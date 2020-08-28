Global Portland Cement Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Cement Type, End-User and Region

The Global Portland Cement Market was valued US$ 4.3 Bn and is expected to reach 5.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

A mounting requirement for the construction of residential building, healthcare sector, and institutional buildings will contribute to the growth in market size over 2027. From developing regions China has world’s largest cement industries. China has documented approximately 40-45% of market share in the year 2019. Number of competitors are present in the market some leading manufacturers are ultratech cement, ACC, ramco cement and others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

New Technologies:

• Adding optical fibers to a concrete mix generates translucent concrete. This “see-through” development is changing the perception of concrete’s opaque mass.

• Self-Consolidating Concrete (SCC) eliminates the need for mechanical consolidation and yields a smooth surface finish without mix segregation. Read more on self-consolidating concrete

• Reactive powder concrete is extremely workable, durable and yields ultra-high strengths without using coarse aggregates. Reaching compressive strengths of 30,000 pounds per square inch (psi), this new-age concrete also has tensile strength with the inclusion of steel and synthetic fibers. Read more on reactive powder concrete.

• Decorative Concrete: White cement is the key ingredient in decorative concrete. New colouring agents and admixtures help create beautiful structures and landscapes. Imagine the possibilities! Read more on decorative concrete

• Market Drivers and Restraints:

High demand for materials like stucco, grout, concrete and mortar in which Portland cement is primarily used ingredient helping Portland market to grow. These products are used to manufacture building foundations, screeds, roadbeds and plasters. Development in infrastructure and construction industries, especially in the developing countries considered as major key factor to drive the portland cement market. Furthermore, rapid development across the globe and increasing infrastructural investments by the governments of various nations are further attracting the vendors present in the market to invest.

Portland Cement Market Segment analysis:

By End-Users, Residential sector is expected to dominate the portland market during the forecast period. As portland cement have high strength, durability with excellent binding properties. Low cost of portable cement material as compare to other building materials is attracting the vendors and expected to grow at constant rate in coming years.

Portland Cement Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Portland Cement Market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors for the Portland Cement market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn in India, and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Portland Cement Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Portland Cement Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Portland Cement Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Portland Cement Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Portland Cement Market

Global Portland Cement market, By Cement Type

• Clinkers Cement

• Portland Cement

• Aluminous Cement

• White Cement

• Hydraulic Cement

Global Portland Cement market, By End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Exports

• Others

Global Portland Cement Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Portland Cement Market,

• Financial Performance

• Business strategies

• Component Portfolio

• India Cement

• Jaiprakash Asso

• Ambuja Cements

• Company Overview

• Shree Cements

• Ramco Cement

• Orient Cement

• UltraTech Cement

• Key Highlights

• J.K. Cement

• Star Cement

• Siddhi Cement

• ACC

