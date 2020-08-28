Global Baby Care Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Packaging, and By Region

Global Baby Care Products Market was valued US$9.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

An increase in the parental concerns about the child’s hygiene, and rapid urbanization & changing lifestyles across the globe are expected to drive the growth in the global baby care products market. Additionally, growth in the spending power, and rise in number of working parents, especially women are some of the prominent drivers for the global baby care products market.

On the other hand, falling birth rates, women empowerment, availability of low-cost alternatives are expected to limit the growth in the global baby care products market.

The rise in demand for safety and convenience products, which contain strollers and car seats, in developed regions and stringent regulations about child safety is expected to propel the growth in the global baby care products market.

The Online Channel is expected to contribute the US$ XX Mn share in the global baby care products market. Online platform become popular because of it provide the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. With an online platform, the consumer can compare the price of a baby care products on different websites. Online platforms delivers the home delivery and free shipping and Exchange & return offer turns to increase the sales of baby care products.

The baby cosmetics & toiletries are more popular as compared to baby safety & convenience products, and baby food. Rise in awareness & availability and rapid urbanization & changing lifestyles, a large number of parents are prefering baby cosmetics & toiletries are expected to increase the demand for baby cosmetics & toiletries. Baby food products holds the second largest segment in the global baby care product market.

Region-wise, North America region is estimated to hold the dominant postion in the global baby care products market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the availability of high-quality baby care products items in the region. Additionally, rapid expantion of the e-commerce sector in the baby product industry is expected to boost the sales during the forecast period. Some of the prominent key players in the country are engaged in increasing innovative items at competitive prices to fulfil the local needs.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Baby Care Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Baby Care Products Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Baby Care Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Baby Care Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Baby Care Products Market:

Global Baby Care Products Market, by Product Type:

• Baby Cosmetics & Toiletries

• Baby Safety & Convenience Products

• Baby Food

Global Baby Care Products Market by Distribution Channel:

• Online Channel

• Offline Channel

Global Baby Care Products Market by Packaging:

• Glass

• Flexible Packaging

• Paper-based containers

• Rigid Plastic

• Metal

• Liquid Cartons

Global Baby Care Products Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Baby Care Products Market:

• Aditya Birla Group

• Amul

• Brevi

• Chicco

• Combi

• Dabu

• Dorel Industries

• Emami

• Fisher-Price

• Hasbro

• Himalaya Drug Company

• Infantino

• Krauter Healthcare

• Kiwi Baby

• Marico

• Mothercare

• Nestle

• Newell Rubbermaid

• Peg Perego

• Pristine Organics

• Wipro

• Wockhardt

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Baby Care Products Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Baby Care Products Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Baby Care Products Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Baby Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Baby Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Baby Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Baby Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Baby Care Products by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Baby Care Products Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Baby Care Products Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Baby Care Products Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

