Global Container Orchestration Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Organization size, Vertical, and Region

Global Container Orchestration Market was valued US$ 381.46 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1143.6 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.71 %.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on component, organization size, vertical and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global container orchestration market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global container orchestration market.

Container orchestration system is the process of defining the current and past locations of a container. This helps trace or track containers during the supply-chain, from the manufacturer to the end-user. Moreover, it assist manufacturers reduce piracy by ensuring easy recognition of original products. The global container orchestration market is estimated to expand at a high growth rate over the forecast period. The implementation of container orchestration system helps manufacturers improve efficiency of their distribution channel and reduce piracy.

Expansion of the container orchestration market in the upcoming future is expected to be fuelled by the increase in rate of adoption of automation in logistics and shipping services. Rapid expansion of the internet retailing market and upsurge in popularity of online shopping, worldwide, are driving the overall logistics market, which in turn is boosting the global container orchestration market. Implementation of advanced technology, for instance RFID, provides quick reading and high levels of security. However, the high implementation cost of aggregation & serialization solutions, coupled with lack of common standards and regulations, is anticipated to restrain the market.

Retail and consumer goods vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, because of the increasing adoption of containers by the end users in this vertical and proliferation of online marketplaces. The need to manage and monitor such huge data is expected to drive the adoption of container orchestration solutions in the retail and consumer goods vertical.

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises segment is dominting the global market for container orchestration. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are defined as business entities with less than 1,000 employees. SMEs mostly face 3 critical challenges: capital, resource skills, and management control. To overcome these issues, they are adopting container orchestration services that allow their business to scale and grow faster.

Region-wise, North American container orchestration market accounted for the major share in 2017, as it is an early adopter of container orchestration solutions with the increasing adoption of microservices & DevOps. However, the Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. The growth of the container orchestration market in this region is primarily owing to the rapid transformation of business applications of some manufacturers and end users.

The Scope of Global Container Orchestration Market

Global Container Orchestration Market, By Component

• Platform

• Services

o Training, Consulting, and Integration

o Managed Services

o Support and Maintenance

Global Container Orchestration Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Container Orchestration Market, By Vertical

• Telecommunications and IT

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Container Orchestration Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Container Orchestration Market

• AWS

• Google

• Microsoft

• Docker

• Mesosphere

• Rancher Labs

• Suse

• Red Hat

• Cisco

• Oracle

• Ericsson

• Pivotal Software

• Cloudify

• Heroku

• Joyent

• Critical Stack

• Giant Swarm

• Kontena

• Aptible

• Saltstack

• Hashicorp

• Shippable

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Container Orchestration Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Container Orchestration Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Container Orchestration Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Container Orchestration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Container Orchestration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Container Orchestration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Container Orchestration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Container Orchestration by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Container Orchestration Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Container Orchestration Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Container Orchestration Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Container Orchestration Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-container-orchestration-market/27444/

