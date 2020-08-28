Global Driving Protection Gear Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Material Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Driving Protection Gear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Driving protection gears are trappings & equipment used to protect the people from harm while driving. The increasing rate of accidents & mishaps has led to improving driving safety thanks to the government has made it compulsory to wear personal protective equipment, for example, protective clothing and helmets. Also, functional refurbishments including weather resistance too optimal safety are generating the requirement for such accessories. On the other hand, severe competition for driving gears from the unorganized sector is restraining the growth of the global driving protection gear market.

The increasing popularity of bike riding, rapid penetration of superbikes, and cruiser bikes in emerging countries have driven the demand for the global driving protection gear market. This has increased traffic fatalities and severe regulation of governments on safety & security are also major driving factors for the growth of the global driving protection gear market. The rising number of racing tournaments, speedily emerging economies, augmented disposable income, and enhanced standard of living of people in developing economies are the factors which create opportunities for the global driving protection gear market.

In terms of the material type segment, the leather segment is leading the global driving protection gear market with the largest market share in 2018. Leather has usually been used for motorbike jackets as it delivers excellent durability. There are a large number of modern fabrics, though, which it offer better protection & breathability.

By the vehicle type, the two-wheelers segment is leading the global driving protection gear market in 2018. Recently, two-wheelers have been regularly favored by the people as it is fuel-efficient, can simply be used to cross traffics and is more suitable than four-wheelers.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region led the global driving protection gear market in 2018 and expected to show steady growth throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific driving protection gear market has major markets such as China, Japan, and India. As well, increasing the millennial population, growing disposable income, and a transformation in lifestyle are increasing the demand for premium motorcycles in India. Furthermore, Europe is the fastest emergent region due to the increasing sale of premium motorcycles & sports cars in Europe which is increasing the demand for branded driving protection gear products and looking for the growth of the driving protection gear market.

The report covers the recent development for the market of the global driving protection gear market, such as in 2019, Dainese states the market launch of D-air ski and AWA black. The D-air system is an intelligent airbag that fills in a controlled manner with uniform pressure, creating a protective shield around the skier’s body. The heart of the system is the airbag, with its internal microfilaments that prevent deformation and allow the highest level of protection across its entire surface. As well, AWA (All Weather Activity) Black is making its first appearance during winter sports.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Driving Protection Gear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Driving Protection Gear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Driving Protection Gear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Driving Protection Gear Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Driving Protection Gear Market

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, By Product Type

• Helmet

• Armor

• Gloves

• Knee Protection

• Elbow Protection

• Others

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, By Material Type

• Leather

• Synthetic

• Natural Fibers

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, By Consumer Group

• Men

• Women

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Driving Protection Gear Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Driving Protection Gear Market

• Alpinestars S.p.A

• Dainese S.p.A

• Fox Head Inc.

• SCOTT Sports SA

• Lemans Corporation

• Sparco S.p.A

• Leatt Corporation

• EVS Sports

• Troy Lee Designs

• OMP Racing S.p.A.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Driving Protection Gear Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Driving Protection Gear Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Driving Protection Gear Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Driving Protection Gear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Driving Protection Gear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Driving Protection Gear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Driving Protection Gear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Driving Protection Gear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Driving Protection Gear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Driving Protection Gear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Driving Protection Gear Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

