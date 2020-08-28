Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market (SCR) – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Catalyst type, Catalyst structure, Vehicle type & by Region.

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market (SCR) was valued US$ 2.85 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 4.0Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.04%.

Automotive selective catalytic reduction is an advanced active emissions control technology system that injects a liquid reductant agent through a special catalyst into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine. The reductant source is generally automotive-grade urea, otherwise known as Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF).

Global automotive SCR market growth for selective catalytic reduction include alarming growth in health hazards caused owing to vehicular emission, favourable government policies across the globe trying to curb vehicle emission, and growing awareness among individuals. Moreover, the high cost associated with the selective catalytic reduction can restrain the market growth. Challenge of the market is alternate exhaust after-treatment technologies.

Copper Zeolite is expected to remain the most dominant catalyst type in the global automotive SCR system market throughout the forecast period, due to its better ammonia storage capabilities.

The honeycomb structure is leading the global automotive SCR system market during the forecast period, owing to its better surface coverage and regular flow. A honeycomb-shaped structure affords a material with minimal density and relative high out-of-plane compression properties and out-of-plane shear properties. Man-made honeycomb structural materials are usually made by layering a honeycomb material between two thin layers that provide strength in tension.

Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to layers in the selective catalytic reduction system market globally. Stringent government regulations combined with improving transportation facilities and infrastructure are expected to help the growth of the selective catalytic reduction system market in this region. With government authorities in countries that are India and China encouraging original equipment manufacturers to implement such systems in vehicles mainly to enhance fuel efficiency and curb emissions, the market for selective catalytic reduction is expected to thrive in this region.

Global automotive selective catalytic reduction system market (SCR) report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global automotive selective catalytic reduction system market (SCR), Amminex Emissions Technology, Benteler International AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SA, Magneti Marelli SPA, SDC Materials, Tenneco Inc., and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Scope of Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market (SCR)

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market (SCR), by Catalyst type

• Copper Zeolite

• Iron Zeolite

• Others

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market (SCR), by Catalyst structure

• Honeycomb Catalyst Structure

• Others

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market (SCR), by Vehicle type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Car

Global Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction System Market (SCR), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

