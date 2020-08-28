Global Portion Cups Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Material Type, Capacity, Application, Sales Channel, End-use, and Region

Global Portion Cups Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Portion cups are medium sized containers which are intended for storage & packaging of a number of foodstuff. It is generally made up of materials like aluminum, plastics, aluminum foil, and others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, reduced demand for packaged condiments, gravies & sauces delivered in portion cups is expected to restrain the growth of the portion cups market. As well, existence of strict compliances from the authorities on the usage of plastics worldwide and difficulties in usage of certain portion cups made out of paper, certain plastics & sugarcane are the factors expected to restrain the growth of the portion cups market.

According to the end-use segments, the food service outlets segment is expected to register significant growth, on account of the increasing numerous food service providers together with the rising consumption of fast food among the young populace.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the global portion cups market and is expected to register steady dominance in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Because of the strong base of population, rapid urbanization, industrial development, economic growth, together with rapidly growing food & beverage sector are some of the major factors expected to boost up the growth of the portion cups market in countries such as China and India in the region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of salads, dressings & condiments, and adoption of western food culture are some factors expected to support the revenue growth of the portion cups market in this region. Also, a growing numerous hotels, restaurants, and food retail chains in developing countries are the key factors expected to increase growth of the portion cups market.

In addition to North America portion cups market is projected to register significant growth, thanks to increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food items containing bakery items, dairy products. Also, an increasing number of the employed population and increasing spending power are some of the major factors anticipated to support the revenue growth of the portion cups market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Portion Cups Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Portion Cups Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Portion Cups Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Portion Cups Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report for Global Portion Cups Market

Global Portion Cups Market, By Material Type

• Plastic

o Polypropylene

o Polyethylene

 HDPE

 LDPE

o Polyamide

o Bioplastics

 PLA

 PHA

 Starch Blends

o PET

o Polystyrene

• Paper

• Aluminum Foil

• Sugarcane & Others

Global Portion Cups Market, By Capacity

• Up to 1 Oz

• 1 to 2 Oz

• 2 to 3 Oz

• 3 to 4 Oz

• 4 to 5 Oz

• 5 to 6 Oz

• Above 6 Oz

Global Portion Cups Market, By Application

• Tomato Sauce

• BBQ Sauce

• Guacamole

• Hummus

• Soups

• Dressings or Toppings

• Bakery

• Dairy

• Ice Creams

• Others

Global Portion Cups Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct Sales

• Retailers

o Hypermarkets

o Supermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Discount Stores

• e-Retail

Global Portion Cups Market, By End-use

• Food Service Outlets

o Full Service Restaurants

o Quick Service Restaurants

o Ice Cream Vendors

• Institutional

o Cinemas

o Airlines & Railways

o Schools & Offices

o Hospitals

• Households

Global Portion Cups Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Portion Cups Market

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Sonoco Products Company

• Berry Global Inc.

• Dart Container Corporation

• Genpak LLC

• D&W Fine Pack LLC

• Placon Corporation

• Pactiv LLC

• Georgia-Pacific Corp.

• Fabri-Kal Corporation

• Winpak Ltd.

• Amhil Enterprises Ltd.

• Polar Pak Company

• Eco-Products, Inc.

• Sabert Corporation

• Graphic Packaging International

• London Bio Packaging

• Nature Works LLC

• World Centric

• BSI Biodegradable Solutions

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Portion Cups Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Portion Cups Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Portion Cups Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Portion Cups Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Portion Cups Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Portion Cups Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Portion Cups Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Portion Cups by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Portion Cups Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Portion Cups Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Portion Cups Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

