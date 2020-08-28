Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Design, and Region

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Definition:

Refrigerated display cases are cabinets with glass surfaces for items, which necessitate cooling or preservation. Also, refrigerated display cases are used to store and display food items like fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, etc. Refrigerator display cases can be powered by electricity, gas, kerosene, and propane. It controls the temperature with the purpose of preserve food products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand for refrigerator display cases that preserve and maintain the freshness of fruits, leafy vegetables, etc., is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the refrigerated display cases market. Moreover, rising urban population, together with increasing spending capacity and shifting lifestyle of the urban population are some other factors expected to supplement the growth of the refrigerated display cases market in the future. The obtainability of advanced and energy-efficient refrigerator display cases and rising demand from the pharmaceutical & food industry are other factors expected to support the growth of the global refrigerated display cases market in the forecast period.

Key producers are investing in R&D of refrigerator display cases to offer an efficient product. This is a dynamic factor expected to help the revenue growth of the global refrigerated display cases market in the future.

Nevertheless, the high cost of refrigerator display cases is the main factor expected to restrain the growth of the refrigerated display cases market. Also, high electricity consumption and increasing environmental concern are expected to limit the growth of the refrigerated display cases market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The refrigerated display cases can be segmented into product type, design, and region.

Based on the product type segments, the plug-in segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share contribution in the refrigerator display cases market. This can be because of increasing demand from small and medium-size stores, limited investment power, and portability.

According to the design segments, the vertical segment is expected to hold the highest revenue share contribution, on account of the high consumption of refrigerated display cases across the globe. Also, the horizontal segment is expected to account for the second-highest revenue share in the refrigerator display cases market in the future.

Region-wise, the refrigerated display cases market in North America account for substantial revenue share in the global market. The market in Europe is expected to register the fastest growth rate, thanks to increasing demand from food & pharmaceutical industries in economies in this region.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the largest revenue share and expected to continue its dominance in the global refrigerated display cases market because of increasing numerous retail & hotels, catering & restaurants in countries which in turn increase demand for refrigerated display cases in this region.

Recent Development:

Product launches and acquisitions are recognized as projecting strategies adopted by the companies operating in the refrigerated display case market. For example, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH announced products with an RPM-regulated compressor technology and energy-saving fan that delivers maximum energy efficiency. These products are positioned particularly for supermarkets & hypermarkets.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Product Type

• Plug in Refrigerated Display Cases

• Remote Refrigerated Display Cases

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Design

• Vertical

• Horizontal

• Hybrid/Semi-Vertical

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market

• Metalfrio Solutions S.A.

• Lennox International

• Dover Corporation

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Hussman Corporation

• AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

• Epta S.p.a Refrigeration

• Frigoglass S.A.I.C

• Hoshizaki International

• ISA Italy S.r.l

• Verco Limited

