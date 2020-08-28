Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market was valued US$ 18.81 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The major driving factor of global smart kitchen appliances market is changing lifestyles, energy saving, time consumption, waste reduction, and proper cooking as well as increasing awareness pertaining to the benefits of kitchen appliances devices and growing preference towards eco-friendly measures worldwide in the wake of power conservation initiatives by regulatory bodies. High energy consumption and high energy-efficiency of traditional appliances are expected to play a pivotal role in market growth. Growing government initiatives for the implementation of energy-efficient devices is also one of the key factors expected to boost the global smart kitchen appliances market.

However, Lack of awareness about kitchen appliances and their benefits over traditional devices are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Compared to traditional kitchen appliances, smart kitchen appliances are expensive which are restraining the market growth to some extent. Also, High initial and maintenance costs of the devices are expected to pose a challenge to industry growth.

On the basis of applications, residential applications are expected to account for the largest share in terms of revenue due to rising expenditure on household devices.

Based on product type, smart refrigerator and smart cookware smart kitchen appliance segments are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the overall smart kitchen appliance market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising innovation through smartphones is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global smart kitchen appliance market.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the major share in the smart kitchen appliances market thanks to the growing number of smart grid projects and changing preferences of consumers coupled with the subsequent rise in their purchasing power. Also, the Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope

by Product Type:

• Smart Ovens

• Smart Dishwashers

• Smart Refrigerators

• Smart Cookware and Cooktops

• Smart Scales and Thermometers

• Others

by Application:

• Residential Applications

• Commercial Applications

by Distribution Channel:

• Offline retail stores

• Online retail stores

by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players

• AB Electrolux.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Whirlpool Corporation.

• LG Electronics, Inc.

• BSH Home Appliances Corporation.

• Panasonic Corporation.

• Haier Group.

• Miele & Cie KG.

• Sub-Zero, Inc.

• Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation.

• Breville Group Ltd.

• Hestan Cue, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Kitchen Appliances Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Kitchen Appliances Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Kitchen Appliances by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

