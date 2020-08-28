Global Socks Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Service, by Product, by Material, By End User and By Region

Global socks Market was valued US$ 50.35 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$77.9 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.44 % during a forecast.

Global socks market is segmented by product, by material, by gender, and by region. In terms of product, the global socks market is segmented into specialty socks, athletic socks, trouser socks, women’s socks, casual socks, others. Based of Material, socks market is segmented into nylon, cotton, polyester, wool, others. Men, women, and kids are end user segment of socks market. Geographically, socks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Socks is majorly driven by footwear demand. Enhanced fashion sense in the population and the growing abundance of e-commerce sector are anticipated to boost the socks market in the forecast years. Demand for various socks types are driven by increasing demand for different footwear. Transformation of traditional item into a luxury product will further fuel growth to the market growth.

Athletic shoes are expected to boost demand for athletic socks. Wearing the socks during exercise is believed to aid performance, increase oxygen delivery and blood flow, reduce the jarring, vibration and stress to the muscles, and prevent soft tissue damage.

Nylon and polyester socks are hold XX% share of the global socks market. Synthetic fibers, particularly nylon, are strong and make an excellent choice for socks. Durability of synthetic fibers add growth to the socks market. Demand for natural fibers such as cotton and wool are expected to decline, especially in the developing economies.

Men segment comprises the XX% market share in 2018. Around 80% men wear socks every day. Extensive usage of socks by men and improving fashion trend men’s segment will be witnessing steady growth at a considerable rate. Women and kids segment exhibits significant growth.

Asia Pacific is dominate the global socks market and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast year. Increasing population and growing spending by them on luxury apparel goods. Rapidly growing e-commerce, specifically in countries including India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, are further propelling the growth of the global socks market. North America is expected to witness considerable growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Socks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Socks Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Socks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Socks Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Socks Market

Global Socks Market By Product Type:

• Athletic Socks

• Specialty Socks

• Trouser Socks

• Casual Socks

• Multiple Toe Socks

Global Socks Market By Material Type:

• Nylon

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Wool

• Others

Global Socks Market By Gender Type:

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Global Socks Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global Socks Market:

• Adidas A.G.

• Nike Inc.

• Puma S.E.

• Renfro Corporation

• Asics Corporation

• THORLO, Inc.

• Balega

• Drymax Technologies Inc.

• Hanesbrands Inc

• Under Armour, Inc.

