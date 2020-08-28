Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Sport, Distribution Channel, and by Region

Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 438.07 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Sports equipment are devices used for appealing in sports activity, protecting the sportspersons from injuries. These devices assist in following the rules & regulations of a particular sport. Then again, sports apparel is an act of clothing, which helps athletes to improve their act in sports activities by providing essential comfort throughout the activities.

Major driving factors of the sports equipment and apparel market are raised awareness about health & fitness, increasing participation in sports by young generation, increasing fashion trend is great opportunities for the market, rising trend of sport, increasing sport popularity, and increase key manufacturers among globe and same time decline by young generation to participate in sport will obstruct the global sports equipment and apparel market growth.

On the basis of product type, sports equipment, and apparel market is separated by equipment and apparel & shoes. Apparel & shoes are expected to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, sports equipment, and apparel market is categorized as a sports shop, department & discount stores, online, and others. The online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period because of the rising use of the internet and the increasing trend of online shopping.

In terms of sport, sports equipment, and apparel market is segmented by winter sport, football, tennis, running, fitness, other team sport, and others. The fitness segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market thanks to raising awareness & consciousness regarding health & fitness.

Region-wise, sports equipment, and apparel market are segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period thanks to an increase in participation of youth in sport, a rise in awareness regarding health, and increasing economy in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Sports Equipment and Apparel Market are Decathlon S.A., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Sports Direct International Plc., V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc., Galaxy International LLC, Aqua Lung International, Athleta Inc. (Gap Inc.), Burton Sportartikel GmbH, Dita International BV, Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh, Hi-Tec Sports Ltd. (Batra Group), K2 Sports (Kohlberg & Company, LLC), Kookaburra Sport Pty. Ltd., and Penalty (Cambuci S.A.).

