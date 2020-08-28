Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)-by Offering, Technology, Process, Application and Geography.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market has valued 782.75 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.



Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market is segmented by technology, offering, process, application, and geography. By technology, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the automotive market is divided into Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, natural language processing. Based on the offering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market is categorized hardware and software.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1752

By process, the market is fragmented into Data Mining, Signal Recognition, and Image Recognition. Application segment includes Autonomous Vehicle, Human-Machine Interface, Semi-Autonomous Driving. Based on geography, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America.

The growing demand for automating every aspect of daily life is one of the main drive factors for the development of the market for artificial intelligence in automotive. The necessity for urban mobility is projected to add to the overall development of the market.

Autonomous Vehicle is projected to hold large market share in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market. Many key players are investing in the development of self-driving cars in which the deep learning technology is used for image processing, speech recognition, and data analysis.

Artificial Intelligence is making life in the car more convenient and safer, for both the driver and the passengers. With the car assistants, natural language processing and machine learning techniques, permit the vehicle’s systems to react to voice commands and infer what actions to take, without human involvement.

North American region is expected to be a vital growth in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market owing to primarily the presence of major key players in this region. User-friendliness to sophisticated technology to grow artificial intelligence programs are accessible without anxiety in this region in relation to others. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the growth in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market owing to enormous population, fast-growing economies, and increasing living standards.

Some of the major key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market includes IBM, NVIDIA, Tesla, Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd. , Volvo Car Corporation, Xilinx, Intel Corporation, Tesla, Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, Microsoft Corporation.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1752

The scope of the report for Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market, By Offering

• Software

• Hardware

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market, By Technology

• Context Awareness Computing

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Computer Vision

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market, By Process

• Signal Recognition

• Data Mining

• Image Recognition

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market, By Application

• Human-Machine Interface

• Autonomous Vehicle

• Semi-Autonomous Driving

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market, By Geographies

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

• IBM

• NVIDIA

• Tesla, Inc.

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Volvo Car Corporation

• Xilinx

• Intel Corporation

• Tesla, Inc.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Microsoft Corporation

• Qualcomm Inc.

• BMW AG

• Audi AG

• General Motors Company

• Ford Motor Company

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Uber Technologies Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/artificial-intelligence-ai-automotive-market/1752/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com