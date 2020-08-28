VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 35.84 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market is segmented by valvetrain, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, technology, fuel type, and geography. Gasoline fuel type sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Increasing the production of passenger cars globally and increasing demand for luxury and semi-luxury vehicles is expected to fuel the gasoline fuel type sub-segment growth. Vehicle type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of passenger cars sub-segment. This growth is attributed to increasing purchasing power of citizens of developing and developed countries. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.Depleting oil reserves and increasing need for fuel-efficient technologies are trending the overall VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market.

However, a high cost of VVT and start-stop systems will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe in the VVT market. However, North America is expected to lead the Start-Stop Systems Market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the valvetrain, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, technology, fuel type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market globally

Key Players in the VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market:

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Robert Bosch

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Continental

• Johnson Electric

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schaeffler AG.

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Valeo S.A.

• Denso Corporation

• Borgwarner Inc.

• Johnson Controls, Inc

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• BMW

• Magna International Inc.

• Toyota Motors

The scope of the VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market Report:

Research report categorizes the VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market based on valvetrain, vehicle type, electrical vehicle type, technology, fuel type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market By Valvetrain

• Dual Over Head Cam (DOHC)

• Single Over Head Cam (SOHC)

Global VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market, by Application

• Compact Passenger Cars

• Mid-sized Passenger Cars

• Premium Passenger Cars

• Luxury Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market, By Electrical Vehicle Type

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEC)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market, By Technology

• Variable Valve Timing (VVT)

o Cam Phasing

o Cam phasing plus changing

• Smart Stop System

o Belt-driven alternator starter

o Direct starter

o Enhanced starter

o Integrated starter generator

VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market, By Fuel Type

• Diesel

• Gasoline

VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America VVT and Start-Stop Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe VVT and Start-Stop Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific VVT and Start-Stop Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America VVT and Start-Stop Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue VVT and Start-Stop Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of VVT and Start-Stop Systems Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/vvt-start-stop-systems-market/2899/

