Global Stick Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Material Type, Filler, Capacity, Application, and Region

Global Stick Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Rising disposable income coupled with growing number of retail industries are major factors expected to drive growth of the global stick packaging market. In addition, increasing demand for packaged food due to its health benefits coupled with busy lifestyle of consumers which prefer packaged products are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global stick packaging market. Furthermore, the changing preference of consumers from rigid to flexible packaging is expected to drive revenue growth of target market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, stringent regulatory landscape towards the use of plastic is the major factor anticipated to restraint growth of the global market. Additionally, high cost of the packaging material may hinder the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to filler type, global stick packaging segment is segmented mainly in three major segments named powder, liquid, and tablets. The powder segment is expected to hold the largest share of global stick packaging market. Stick packaging is most suitable for the powder packaging as it offers easy handling and convenience.

The global stick packaging market is vastly fragmented and the major players have used numerous strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Geographically, North America market is projected to account for highest revenue share in the global stick packaging market over the forecast period, because of changing lifestyle coupled with increasing awareness regarding clean food, clean water, and pharmaceuticals in countries in the region. Europe market is anticipated to account for the second-highest revenue share in the global stick packaging market, because of busy life style of the consumers that encourage the consumption of on-the-go product and packaged products in the countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate in terms of revenue caused by rising middle-class population and increasing disposable income of the people in the countries in the region. Also, the markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to register moderate growth revenue over the forecast period.

The report on stick packaging market comprises market outlook and macroeconomic indicators on the packaging industry, retail industry, and the global industrial sector. Furthermore, it also contains market dynamics including drivers, recent trends, restraints, and opportunities associated with the stick packaging market. The report consist of the study of market prospects for the manufacturers of stick packaging and comprises of an exhaustive value chain analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global stick packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global stick packaging market.

Scope of Global Stick Packaging Market

Global Stick Packaging Market, By Material Type

• Polyester

• Polyethylene

• Paper

• Metallized Films

• Others

Global Stick Packaging Market, By Filler

• Powder

• Liquid

• Tablets

Global Stick Packaging Market, By Capacity

• 0 – 5 ml

• 5 ml – 10 ml

• 10 ml – 15 ml

• 15 ml – 20 ml

• 20 ml & above

Global Stick Packaging Market, By Application

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Stick Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Stick Packaging Market

• Amcor Limited

• Bemis Company Incorporated

• GSC Packaging Inc.

• T.H.E.M.

• Sonic Packaging Industries

• GreenSeed Contract Packaging

• Aristo Pharma GmbH

• Aaron Thomas Company, Inc.

• Ion Labs Inc.

• Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

• GFR Pharma

• Glenroy, Inc.

• Nellson Anaheim

• GreenSeed Contract Packaging

• Label Impressions, Inc.

• Contract Pharmacal Corp.

