North America Smart Fleet Management Market : Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Transportation, by Hardware, by Connectivity, by Solution, and by Geography.

North America Smart Fleet Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Smart fleet management is more than just tracking the locations of trucks within the field. It also includes keeping watch for activities as well as behaviour that may put drivers, or the reputation of company at risk. The fleet-tracking system provider are developed for an advanced driver monitoring system that will promote safe driving and introduce new parameters of value-added services to different customers. The GPS devices continuously collect raw data from the field vehicles that include driving behaviours such as rapid acceleration, speeding and hard braking. Once the data is collected, it is then wirelessly transmitted to the company headquarters delivering the service for future analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3139

The market for smart fleet management in North America is segmented into transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution and geography. Based on hardware, the market is classified into tracking optimization, ADAS and remote diagnostics. The ADAS or advanced driver assistance systems held the largest market share owing to its utility in monitoring and delivering real-time data to the drivers for properly driving the car. By connectivity, the short-range communication system is the largest segment. Increase in growth of traffic and rise in demand for monitoring of shorter distances to manage traffic jams have led the short-range segment hold the largest market share.

USA has been one of the most connected countries in the world that have high speed, affordability and availability in terms of broadband connection. With more than 74% of internet penetration in USA, government has made different policies to focus more on real-time monitoring of traffic and traffic related data.

North America has been a leading market for Smart Fleet Management globally and has been segmented on the basis of countries into US and Canada. The market for autonomous vehicle and travelling is increasing with more government investments coming to automate the monitoring of vehicles fleet across different states and countries. Fleet management software are used for easy in tracking and also organizing preventive repair maintenance information of fleet.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in North America Smart Fleet Management Market are Work Truck, Smart Fleet, Zonar Systems, Telematics, Focus, Wialon, GeoTab, Century Link, Onfleet, and Fleet Maintenance Pro.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3139

The Scope of the North America Smart Fleet Management Market:

North America Smart Fleet Management Market, by Transportation:

• Automotive

• Rolling Stack

• Marine

North America Smart Fleet Management Market, by Hardware:

• Tracking

• Optimization

• ADAS

• Remote Diagnostics

North America Smart Fleet Management Market, by Connectivity:

• Short Range Communication

• Long Range Communication

• Cloud

North America Smart Fleet Management Market, by Solution:

• Vehicle Tracking

• Fleet Optimization

North America Smart Fleet Management Market, by Geography:

• US

• Canada

Key Players, North America Smart Fleet Management Market:

• Work Truck

• Smart Fleet

• Zonar Systems

• Telematics

• Focus

• Wialon

• GeoTab

• Century Link

• Onfleet

• Fleet Maintenance Pro

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of North America Smart Fleet Management Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/north-america-smart-fleet-management-market/3139/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com