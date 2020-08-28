Global Baby Monitor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Connectivity Type, and Region

Global Baby Monitor Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1356.7 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Working parents are the major factor driving the global baby monitors market during the forecast period. This has also resulted in establishments baby monitorsin day care centres, these centres take care of babies/children in their parents’ absence. As a result of this factor, a major drive is expected to be witnessed by the global baby monitors market as the increasing day care centres have highly adopted the baby monitors to look after infants and take care of them. Growing e-commerce platforms, as well as the availability of different options in the market, has propelled the global market growth considerably. Rising awareness of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) is another factor contributing the global market growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Furthermore, the increase in the number of nuclear families has directed to higher adoption of baby monitors in homes and day care centres. Growing awareness about baby safety, increasing disposable income and increased online retailing are other factors that have boosted the growth of the market. At the same time, the declining birth rate due to sedentary lifestyle and safety concerns associated with these products are between major challenges for the players operating in the industry. Irrespective of challenges, the industry is expected to offer attractive business opportunities in developed as well as developing regions in the near future.

Based on product type, video monitoring is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment on account of increasing of IoT (Internet of Things), with which parents are able to observe every movement of babies on their devices (smartphones, tablets or laptops). Video monitors segment in the product type category is estimated to mainly contribute to the growth of global baby monitor market during the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America held the highest market share in 2017, and it is expected to continue during the forecast period. North America region is more profitable for baby monitors market due to increasing sales of baby monitors in this region. The growing percentage of the working population in North America, especially in the United States, coupled with growing GDP per capita of the region, is expected to aid the sales of baby monitors. Baby monitors market in North America is expected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.5% over the period.

This research report also adds a snapshot of key competition, market trends during the forecast period, expected growth rates and the primary factors driving and impacting growth market data. Key players have developed baby monitors with advanced features to support their market presence. Other configurations include in high-end devices include heart rate monitoring, movement sensors, and alarms. These devices accounted for 50.6% of the global market share in 2016. The Baby Monitor market report contains an in-depth analysis of major drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market. The Baby Monitor market report also provides data about the company and its strategy. This information will be beneficial or helpful to the decision makers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global baby monitor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global baby monitor market.

Scope of Global Baby Monitor Market:

Global Baby Monitor Market, By Product Type:

• Audio Baby Monitor

• Video Baby Monitor

• Pan& Tilt Baby Monitors

Global Baby Monitor Market, By Connectivity Type:

• Wired Baby Monitors

• Wireless Baby Monitors

Global Baby Monitor Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Dorel Industries Inc.

• Angelcare Monitors Inc.

• LOREX Technology Inc.

• VTech Holdings Ltd.

• ShenZhenFoscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

• Summer Infant Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Nest Lab. Inc.

• Withings Inc.

