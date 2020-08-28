Global Mobile Phones Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Packaging Type, Material Type, Application Type, and Region

Global Mobile Phones Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The primary growth driver of global mobile phones packaging market is the packaging needs of mobile handsets, charger, USB cables, headphones, manual, and other free accessories that are provided at the time of purchase of mobile phones.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additional key factor driving the market is the increasing use of mobile phones packaging by cell phone manufacturers to support branding objectives. To overprotect this, packaging companies are compelled to deliver packaging solutions that help their clients’ mobile brand stand out on retail shelves.

On the basis of packaging type, the folding cartons segment holds substantial shares on account of the high preference for this packaging for mid-range mobile phones. However, it is expected that the rigid boxes segment will hold primary position throughout the period from 2018 to 2026. Thermoformed blisters will also emerge as a main packaging type in the years to come because of the increasing investment in modified packaging. The rising need for customization and the pressure of offering differentiation will impact the demand for thermoformed blisters mobile phone packaging market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the global mobile phones packaging market. The rising number of cell phone users in China and India are expected to propel the demand and popularity for mobile phone packaging. The ever-increasing population in China and India has seen an extraordinary demand and popularity for smartphones and mobile phones. The appearances of local cell phone production in these countries are anticipated to positively affect the mobile phones packaging market in the years to come. Other regions such as North America and Europe also anticipate registering promising market growth in the coming years on account of the increasing tech-savvy population.

The report on global mobile phones packaging market offers qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2019 to 2026. The report forecasts the global mobile phones packaging market to grow at CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2026.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global mobile phones packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER's analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global mobile phones packaging market.

Scope of Global Mobile Phones Packaging Market

Global Mobile Phones Packaging Market, By Packaging Type

• Rigid Boxes

• Folding Cartons

• Flexible Films

• Insert Trays

• Thermoformed Blisters

• Others

Global Mobile Phones Packaging Market, By Material Type

• Paperboard

• Plastics

• Molded Fiber

Global Mobile Phones Packaging Market, By Application Type

• Smart Phones

• Feature Phones

• Refurbished Phones

• Other Specialty Phones

Global Mobile Phones Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Mobile Phones Packaging Market

• Pragati Pack (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Any Graphics Private Limited (AGPL)

• Plastic Ingenuity, Inc.

• UFP Technologies, Inc.

• Cellpaks Solutions Ltd.

• Hip Lik Packaging Products Fty. Ltd.

• Koohing International Development (HK) Limited

• Dongguan City Luheng Papers Company Ltd.

• Guangzhou Junye Packaging Co., Ltd.

• Huaheng Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

