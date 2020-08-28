India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Engine Size, Components, Technology, Demand Category.

India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The factors driving the growth of the India two-wheeler fuel injection system market are increasing population, rising economic growth, rapid urbanization, increasing technological advancements, growing demand for fuel injection systems that are more fuel-efficient with low emissions and are affordable. Additionally, growing two-wheeler industry and increasing investments in the industry have also helped the industry grow much faster. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the India two wheeler fuel injection system market.

Fuel injection (fi) technology in two-wheelers is launched under the brand name Glamour fi in India for the first time by Hero Honda. The motorcycle does not have a carburetor. Instead, fuel is directly delivered to the pre-combustion chamber with the help of a fuel injector, the process reduces emissions significantly and improves fuel efficiency. Till now, the technology has been used only in cars; it is for the first time that Hero Honda, with the help of Honda Motors Company, has introduced it in two-wheelers. A launch is a significant development in the Indian two-wheeler market, given that the pricing of Glamour FI and Glamour carburetor are highly competitive.

There are two popular versions of fuel injection – port fuel injection and direct injection. Port fuel injection is more commonly used due to lower costs, whereas direct fuel injection is the latest development in fuel injection systems. The direct injection system is designed specifically for four or two-stroke engines. The main benefit of using direct injection in a 2-wheeler is that the fuel and air can be perfectly released, and then injected into the cylinder according to the engine load capacity.

The industry, however, is unfazed by this move of Hero Honda. Because, most of the Indian two-wheeler manufacturers, like the Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors and Yamaha Motors, are already prepared with the technology; it is only a matter of time before they formally launch the two-wheelers. Hero Honda announced the launch of Glamour fi, Bajaj Auto came out with advertisements in leading dailies announcing the upcoming launch of its Pulsar dts-fi (digital twin spark-fuel injection), though with a bigger engine capacity than Glamour Fi.

Conventional two-stroke two-wheelers were the worst polluters. Towards the end of the 1990s, the market gradually shifted its focus to four-stroke, improved in almost all parameters over the two-stroke, except the power. But as we move ahead, ensuring cleaner exhaust-gases and managing high fuel economy is a must and fuel injection technology exactly meets the requirement.

There are many two-wheelers available with Fuel Injection in India, some of those includes,

• Hero Karizma ZMR

• Hero Glamour (125 c.c)

• Bajaj Dominar 400

• Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

• KTM Duke 200

• KTM Duke 250

• KTM Duke 390

• KTM RC 200

• KTM RC 390

• Honda CBR 150 R

• Honda CBR 250 R

• Mahindra Mojo (295 c.c)

• Yamaha R15 (S & Version 2)

• Yamaha Fazer (FI)

• Yamaha Fazer 25

• Yamaha FZ (FI)

• Yamaha FZS (FI)

• Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

Over the years, cost component of fuel injection technology has come down. With the entry of large players, it would further go down. But India may still not be able to adjust with the technology because of the high gum content in petrol. High gum content will block the fuel injectors, which are smaller than the conventional injectors used in cars.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market

India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Engine Size

• Less Than 100cc

• 101cc – 150cc

• 151cc – 250cc

• 251cc – 500cc

• 501cc & Above

India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Components

• Fuel Injection (FI) System

• Carburetors

India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Technology

• Electronic Fuel Injection System

• Carburetor Injection System

India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Application

• Motorcycle

• Scooter

India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection Systems Market, by Demand Category

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Key Players Operated in India Two Wheeler Fuel Injection System Market

• Hero

• Yamaha

• Suzuki

• Honda

• Bajaj

• TVS

• KTM

• Mahindra

• Simpsons

• Kirloskar engines

