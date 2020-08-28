Global Ultralight Aircraft Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Aircraft Type, Engine type, Application and Region.

Global Ultralight Aircraft Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Ultralight aircraft represents one of the fastest and purest ways to experience the joys of aviation. From powered-parachutes and trikes to traditional fixed wings and even amphibians and rotorcraft, ultralights aircraft are fun, exciting, and in most cases, remarkably affordable. Flying ultralights is not a step up or down, but a step into a completely different and exciting sector of the flying community.

Major driving factors of the ultralight aircraft market are rising interest in sports involving craft together with aerial acrobatics and heavier-than-air craft sport has greatly place the main target on the usage of ultralight models of craft round the world. Moreover, the increasing application of ultralight craft publicly and defense operations like intelligence activity flights, search and rescue operations and additional. Rising amounts of investments are being put towards the use of ultralight aircraft for sports and recreational activities for learner pilots, especially for travelling short-distance. Rising importance on craft operation and production rules at the side of technological innovations by makers square measure anticipated to spice up the demand within the ultralight craft market. Decreasing demand in aviation sector and lack of skill pilot will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Application type, Defense segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Ultralight Aircraft Market during the forecast period. Ultralights are easy-to-use aircraft – often little more than an airframe and engine – that can be bought online or constructed at home from kits for a few thousand dollars. Ultra lights have sometimes been described as flying lawnmowers. These machines have the characteristics of low cost, low maintenance, easy operation, and an ability to use readily available regular gasoline. Virtually all of the presently manufactured machines have concealed parachute devices that are easily deployed. A typical machine have seating for two or be configured for one-person operation and a payload capability of at least three hundred pounds.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In Trends – Ultralight gyrocopters.

Ultralights continue to be the area of general aviation that is experiencing the strongest demand. This is also where the spectrum of different aircraft on offer is at its broadest: gliders, powered aircraft and gyrocopters have been available in the ultralight category for some time. The trend towards ultralight gyrocopters is also continuing. These will be on display at the AERO in every configuration imaginable: one and two-seaters, open and closed, in tandem and side-by-side configurations. New gyrocopter models will also be exhibited.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the Ultralight Aircraft Market during the forecast period. The market for ultra-light has been experiencing unprecedented growth in the number of produced aircrafts and increased demand thanks to interest from pilots and the lay public. Their cruise speed ranges from concerning one hundred ten km/h to 250 km/h and is appropriate for aero clubs, rubber-necking flights and towing gliders, whereas they will be used for military training, too in the region. The biggest clients are in France, Germany, Italy and Sweden. Slovakia has the highest number of lighter aircraft.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Ultralight Aircraft Market. Moreover, the study also covers Ultralight Aircraft Market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Ultralight Aircraft Market

Global Ultralight Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type

• Fixed Wing

• Flex Wing

• Rotary Wing

Global Ultralight Aircraft Market, By Engine Type

• Fuel Powered

• Electric

Global Ultralight Aircraft Market, By Application

• Recreation

• Commercial

• Defence

Global Ultralight Aircraft Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Ultralight Aircraft Market

• Lindab

• Marinco

• JEC Marine

• HORN International

• Heinen & Hopman

• Drews Marine GmbH

• NADI Airtechnics

• Lidomarine

• Witt India Pvt. Ltd.

• Delta “T” Systems

