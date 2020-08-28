Global Torque Converter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Automatic Transmission Type, Technique, Application and Region

Global Torque Converter Market is projected to reach USD 8.68 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2018-2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Torque Converter is the device mostly used in automatic transmission vehicle. The automatic transmission system is one of the advance transmission systems. Torque Converter helps in reduction of mechanical efforts and different speeds being achieved automatically. This type of system is also called as the hydramatic transmission system. The demand for automatic transmission vehicles in a market has resulted in growth in a torque converter.

Torque converters are used in various types of transmission such as automatic transmission (AT), CVT, and dual -clutch transmission (DCT). A torque converter is also used in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVS) which provide the benefit of having an internal combustion engine (ICE) as well as an electric motor in the vehicle. Torque converter couples the transmission lines between the electric motor and IC engine. Global Torque Converter Market is also showing the rise in the new concept of a high-efficiency electromagnetic torque converter for HEVs. Canada, Japan, and Germany are leading in the automatic transmission vehicle industry.

Europe is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for torque converters globally. The overall Global Torque Converter Market for torque converters in Europe is still small when compared to North America and Asia –Pacific. The consumer in Europe prefers dual-clutch transmission over the automatic transmission. Torque converters solve the problem of unsteadiness at low speed in DCT vehicles forming a key driving factor for overall Global Torque Converter Market growth. The demand for torque converters in DCT vehicles is at the emerging stage thereby providing new growth opportunities in the future.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Torque Converter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Torque Converter Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Torque Converter Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Torque Converter Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Highlights:

• Detailed analysis of the parent market.

• Market segmentation in various types.

• Historical, current and forecasted market size in terms of volume and value.

• Changing market dynamics in the automotive and manufacturing industry.

• Key factors driving the global automotive torque converter market.

• Challenges to Global Torque Converter Market growth.

• To assess the demand-supply scenario of Automotive Torque Converter which covers production, demand, and supply of Automotive Global Torque Converter Market globally.

Key Players Analysed in the Global Torque Converter Market:

• EXEDY Corporation

• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG.

• Yutaka Giken Company Limited

• Dana Holding Corporation

• Diemolding Corporation

• Exedy America Corporation

• General Motors Corporation

• Gibbs Die Casting Corporation

• Kay Manufacturing Company

• LuK USA, LLC

• Magna International, Inc.

• PMG Corporation

• Raybestos Powertrain, LLC

• Skyway Precision, Inc.

• Sumitomo Bakelite North America, Inc.

• The Timken Corporation

• TransForm Automotive, LLC

• ZF North America, Inc.

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Dynamic Manufacturing

• Aisin

• Precision Industries

Key Target Audience:

• Torque converter manufacturers

• Aftermarket torque converter service providers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Torque converter components manufacturers

• Service providers for in-vehicle infotainment

• System Integrators.

The scope of the Global Torque Converter Market:

Global Torque Converter Market, By Automatic Transmission Type

• AMT (Automated manual Transmission)

• DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission)

• CVT (continuously variable transmission)

Global Torque Converter Market, By Technique

• Electromagnetic Torque converter

• Hydraulic torque converters

• Twin Disc Torque Converters

• Allison Torque Converters

• Manitowoc Torque Converters

• Clark Torque Converters

Global Torque Converter Market, By Stages

• Two-stage

• Three stage

Global Torque Converter Market, By Application

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy-duty vehicles

• Construction equipment

Global Torque Converter Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Torque Converter Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Torque Converter Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Torque Converter Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Torque Converter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Torque Converter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Torque Converter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Torque Converter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Torque Converter by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Torque Converter Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Torque Converter Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Torque Converter Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Torque Converter Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-torque-converter-market/10824/

