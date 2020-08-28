Global Server Chassis Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Unit, End user and Region.

Global Server Chassis Market was value US$ 295.2Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 375.8Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.06 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global server chassis market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global server chassis market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A server chassis is mainly designed to reduce the amount of physical space consumed by a standard server. Usually, a server chassis is used in environments where multiple parallel servers are needed to work on a core business application. They typically are not designed to be connected to a display device however can be connected to a laptop or monitor for the application or OS installation and maintenance.

In recent years, ever more customers need manufacturers to customize special products, with chips, SSDs, racks, refrigeration, etc., which is a big challenge for manufacturers in the low-end market. Because of the low entry barriers in the server chassis market, it will be a huge threat to some manufacturers who occupy a large market share. More and more manufacturers that have before served in the low-end market are also seeking more business cooperation and improving the quality of their products. If large manufacturers do not update in time, update their products and upgrade their services will lose their loyal customers.

The 2U server chassis segment solutions are estimated to grow with the largest market share during the forecast period. 2U rack server solutions can be easily adopted by the small and mid-sized organization which further contributes to the growth of the global server chassis market. In the manufacturer’s specifications, a tall unit a rack unit is often referred to as ‘1U’, and for greater heights ‘2U’, ‘4U’ and more. This unit makes it possible to calculate the amount of space required in a very simple way.

Region-wise, North America has captured the largest market share in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years. North America region is growing due to the presence of a large number of data centres and has witnessed rapid adoption due to the availability of comprehensive solutions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific data centre rack server solutions are expected to witness exponential growth and expected to be the fastest-growing region for the global server chassis market.

The scope of the Global Server Chassis Market

Global Server Chassis Market, by Product Unit

• 1U

• 2U

• 3U

• Others

Global Server Chassis Market, by End user

• SME

• Large enterprise

Global Server Chassis Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Server Chassis Market

• Advantech

• Logic Case

• Intel Corporation

• AIC

• Supermicro

• IStarUSA Group

• Chenbro

• Roswill

• In Win

• One Chassis Technology

• Chun Long Technology

• Cisco

• Yeong Yang

