Global Railcar Mover Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by End user, and Region.

Global Railcar Mover Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 398.03 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.



Railroad transportation that needs the support of railcar movers is an effective mode of transportation as it can handle a large volume of cargo in a short span of time as compared with road transport. The market comes ready to move individual rail cars across asphalt, concrete or gravel. Railcar movers are usually lightweight; moreover, with the increase in demand, they are gaining more tractive effort by transferring weight from the car they are hauling onto their wheels, in order to increase their effective weight. Owing to technological advancements, the market for railcar mover in mid segment tractive effort is growing significantly.

Growing demand for rail equipment and services further boosted the market for railcar movers. Furthermore, growth in chemical, construction, and agricultural industries and railroads, and manufacturing sectors are driving demand for railcar movers in Europe, North America and parts of Asia Pacific, creating opportunities in these regions.

Based on the end user, metal and minerals industry is the primary end-user to the track mobile railcar mover market owing to the growth in the mining industry that results in the increased demand for railcar movers to transport the minerals and metals. South Africa has a significant share of mineral reserves in the globe and this region has a high potential for the expansion of railcar movers.

On the basis of product, electric railway mover is leading the railcar mover market as of decline in fossil fuel reserves and stringent regulation concern to carbon emission drives the market for electronic railway market. The electric range of railcar movers is 100% battery powered, eco-friendly machines that don’t skimp on towing power. Technological advancements, railcar movers are being electrically-powered to reduce fuel cost and time.

In terms of a region, North America railcar mover market held the largest share in 2017 due to the increasing activities of research and development and increasing count of investments within this region. Additionally, Increase in the shipment of grains, autos, chemicals and construction materials, and minerals boosted the growth of the railcar mover market in North America. The growth in production of oil, natural gas, renewable, coal, and other liquid biofuels further spurred the growth of the railcar movers market in North America.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Railcar Mover Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Railcar Mover Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Railcar Mover Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Railcar Mover Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Railcar Mover Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Railcar Mover Market

Global Railcar Mover Market, by Product

• Electric Railcar Movers

• Diesel Railcar Movers

Global Railcar Mover Market, by End user

• Metals and Minerals

• Oil and Gas

Global Railcar Mover Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Railcar Mover Market

• Rail King

• Trackmobile

• Shuttlewagon

• Unilokomotive

• Calbrandt

• RailQuip

• Nordco

• Towlift

• Zagro Group

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Railcar Mover Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Railcar Mover Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Railcar Mover Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Railcar Mover Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Railcar Mover Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Railcar Mover Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Railcar Mover Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Railcar Mover by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Railcar Mover Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Railcar Mover Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Railcar Mover Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

