Global Over The Air update Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 -2026)

Global Over The Air update Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 1.95 Billion in 2018 at CAGR XX%.

Global Over-The-Air update Market is segmented by technology, usage, vehicle, electric vehicle application, application type, and geography. Software Over-The-Air update sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. Use of Software Over-The-Air update has increased with the development in increasing infotainment application such as social media apps, live traffic updates, park assist. Telematics Control Unit sub-segment is expected to gain the largest share of the global Over-The-Air update.

This growth is attributed to the increasing number of telematics application. The Global Over-The-Air update Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The increasing application of Over-The-Air update is trending the overall Over-The-Air update market. However, the High cost involved in Automotive-Over-The Air updates will restrain the market. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America as Increasing connected device in vehicles, ramping up of electric vehicle production. Asia-Pacific OTA updates market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Over-The-Air update market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the technology, vehicle, electric vehicle application, application type and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Over-The-Air update market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as International Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association(KAMA), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association(JAMA), National Highway Traffic Safety Administration(NHTSA) and GENIVI Alliance. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Over-The-Air update market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Over-the-Air update market globally

Key Players in the Global Over The Air update Market Are:

• Contential

• Blackberry

• Garmin Ltd.

• Harman International Industries

• NXP Semiconductors

• Verizon Communication

• Airbiquity Inc.

• Movimento Inc.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Infineon Technologies

• Apple Inc.

• Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

• ATS Advanced Telematic Systems Gmbh

• Clarion Co. Ltd

• Continental Ag

• Covisint Corporation

• Excelfore Corporation

• Gemalto Nv

• Google Inc.

• Green Hills Software

• Here Holding Corporation Incorporated.

• Inrix Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Jasper Technologies Inc.

• Karamba Security

• Lear Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Navinfo Co. Ltd.

• NNG Software Developing And Commercial Llc

• Nvidia Corporation

• Onstar Corporation

• Riscure Bv

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• Security Innovation Inc.

Key Target Audience In Global Over The Air update Market:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automobile manufacturers

• Over-The-Air update Market Investors

• Information Technology

• Cloud Service Provider

• Electric vehicle manufacturers

• Compliance regulatory authorities

• System integrators

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Global Over The Air update Market:

Research report categorizes the Over-The-Air update market based on Technology type, Application Type, Vehicle type, Electic vehicle Type and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Over-The-Air update market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Over-The-Air update Market, by Technology Type

• Firmware over-the-air (FOTA)

• Software over-the-air (SOTA)

Global Over-The-Air update Market, by Application type

• Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

• Safety & Security

• Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

• Infotainment

• Others

Global Over-The-Air update Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Hybrid Electric Vehicle Vehicles

• Heavy Hybrid Electric Vehicle Vehicles

Global Over-The-Air update Market, By Electric Vehicle type

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Global Over The Air update Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Over-The-Air update Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Over-The-Air update Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Over-The-Air update Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Over-The-Air update Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Over-The-Air update Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Over-The-Air update Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Over-The-Air update Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Over-The-Air update by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Over-The-Air update Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Over-The-Air update Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Over-The-Air update Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Over-The-Air update Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-air-update-market/2940/

