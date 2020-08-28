Global Inertial Systems Market in Land Based Applications – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Component, Type and by Region.

Global Inertial Systems Market in Land Based Applications segmented by component (gyroscopes, accelerometers, magnetometers), type (attitude heading reference system, inertial positioning and orientation systems, inertial measurement units), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) is expected to reach US$ 4.9Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.73% during a forecast period.

The inertial navigation systems are used for radar, artillery, and combat vehicle applications in land defense. Some of the driving factors of the market are, the rapid rise of unmanned vehicles in both defense and civilian applications, increasing applications based on motion sensing, and technological advancement allowing more effective components at a smaller and lighter size.

Inertial measurement unit (IMU) segment is leading global inertial systems market in land based applications.

An inertial measurement unit (IMU) works by detecting linear acceleration using one or more rotational and accelerometers rotational rate using one or more gyroscopes. Some also include a magnetometer which is mostly used as a heading reference.

North America has the largest market share for global inertial systems market in land based applications during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market accounting for close to 45% of the market share. Factors like the growing passenger air traffic in the U.S. is expected to result in an augmented demand for aircraft to accommodate passengers will spur the growth prospects of the inertial systems market in land-based applications market in the Americas over the forecast period.

Key players operating in inertial systems market in land-based applications, Analog Devices Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Safran Group, Honeywell International Inc., Kearfott Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Invensense Inc., Meggitt PLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, KVH Industries, Inc., Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Vector NA AND Epson Europe Electronics.

Maximize market research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the global inertial systems market in land based applications. The report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the global inertial systems market in land based applications. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. in addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain global inertial systems market in land based applications positioning of competitors.

Browse the market data Tables and Figures spread through a comprehensive research report and in-depth TOC on “ Global Inertial Systems Market in Land Based Applications ”

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com