Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Engine and Region.

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.8 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Golf cart and neighborhood electric vehicles are used by golfers to bring heavy golf equipment. They are also used for regular commuting needs above short distances. NEV & golf carts are usually electric or gasoline-powered, but recently solar-powered golf cart & NEV have also been developed.

Report on golf cart and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics development inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on current industry news, trends, and opportunities. Growing demand for pollution-free automobiles that are maintainable in the long run is a prominent one. This is having a positive behavior on the demand for EV, which includes golf carts and NEV as well.

On the downside, the high initial price of golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles is reducing their adoption. Golf carts and NEVs are exactly complex that require delicate handling. Additionally, the recent economic depression in America, which is a prominent consumer of golf carts and NEVs is slowing the sales of golf carts and NEVs. Lack of infrastructure for charging points for golf carts and NEVs in developing economies is further hampering the market’s growth.

The report study about the stringent government rules and regulations toward vehicle emission -the government all around the globe has become very strict regarding the problem of vehicle emission owing to its impact on the environment. Germany, the US, China, and France have implemented government laws & regulations for vehicular emission and have made it mandatory for automobile manufacturers to use advanced technologies to conflict high emission levels in vehicles.

The report on the global golf cart and neighborhood electric vehiclemarket covers segments such as type and engine. Based on type, the golf carts segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Golf cart is a type of low-speed vehicle focused by electric motors, which is gas-powered or is especially envisioned for the utilization in golf courses for transportation of golfers and the equipment within the course evidences. It is also called as off-road or non-highway vehicle with an average speed of 25 kmph and 50 kmph.

North America dominating the global market for golf cart and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV), with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. The presence of a high number of transportation, sports in North America, particularly in the US, will remain among the key contributors to the growth of golf cart and NEV market in the upcoming future. The APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period while considering golf cart and NEV market growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of the Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Engine

• Gas powered engines

• Electric-powered engines

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Type

• Golf Carts

• Neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV)

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market

• Yamaha Golf Cars

• Textron

• GEM

• Columbia CarPar

• Ingersoll Rand

• Shenzhen Marshell Green Power

• Melex Golf Cars

• Garia

• Volmac Engineering

• Speedways Electric

• Dongguan Excellence Golf and Sightseeing Car

• Polaris Industries

• CitEcar Electric Vehicles

• Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

• E-Way Golf Cars

• Zhuhai E-Way Electrical Industry

• Auto Power

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

