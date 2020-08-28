Global Environmental Test Chambers Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Industry, and Region.

Global Environmental Test Chambers Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Specialty or customized chambers are environmental test chambers that can be customized as per different test requirements with respect to a particular product or component of any application or industry. This growth is attributed to the growing demand from the end-user industries like automotive, and aerospace and defense for the customized chambers. Increasing demand for the automobile industry is the major factor driving the market for environmental test chambers. However, fast-changing testing requirements is the restraint factor in the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Opportunity is given by the market is increasing innovations in connectivity and smart technologies. Nevertheless, the high development cost of environmental test chambers is the major challenge faced by the environmental test chambers market globally.

Aerospace and defense industry segment to hold the largest share of environmental test chambers market by 2026. The main test entities in aerospace and defense are composite enclosures, complex components, control rod ends, skin and edge assemblies, components of helicopters, aircraft engines, turbine blades, RF materials, straps, and eject handles.

In 2017, the Asia Pacific environmental test chambers market was calculated high growth rate and is estimated to grow at the fastest over the 2017-2026. Because of increasing huge investments by emerging countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia which will help to develop new technology and modify current system is drive the industry during the forecast period. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding the quality of the product is the important factor will boost regional demand in the upcoming years. Environmental test chambers a major role in testing the effects of indicated environmental conditions on biological items, electronic devices or components, industrial products, and materials.

Several players operating in the environmental test chambers market. Thermotron and ESPEC are the major players in the global environmental test chambers market, which held nearly 10.9% and 19.6% market share respectively in the year 2017. ESPEC is involved in the manufacturing and sales of environmental test chambers, semiconductors, energy devices, and flat panel display (FPD) equipment. The company has a strong presence in most of the industries it operates like automotive and aerospace, and defense. The company offers high-quality chambers to customers with the commitment of “anytime and anywhere” availability.

A recent development in environmental test chambers markets globally. June 2018, Binder launched the BINDER cell and module test chambers to estimate ageing and performance tests. It provides a high level of safety and maximum application convenience. The chamber is easy to use and meets Eucar or Hazard Level 4 specifications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Environmental Test Chambers Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Environmental Test Chambers Market.

Scope of the Global Environmental Test Chambers Market

Global Environmental Test Chambers Market, By Type

• Temperature and Humidity Chambers

• Customized Chambers

• Thermal Shock Chambers

• Others

Global Environmental Test Chambers Market, By Industry

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Telecommunications and Electronics

• Medical and Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Environmental Test Chambers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Environmental Test Chambers Market

• ESPEC

• Thermotron Industries

• Weiss Technik UK

• Binder GmbH Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Inc.

• Angelantoni Test Technologies S.r.l.

• Memmert GmbH + Co. Kg

• Russells Technical Products

• Thermal Product Solutions

• Climatic Testing Systems, Inc.

• Hastest Solutions Inc.

• Hanse Environmental Inc.

• CM Envirosystems Pvt. Ltd.

• Envsin Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Scientific Climate Systems

• Presto Group

• CSZ

• Bahnson Environmental Specialties LLC

• Eckel Noise Control Technologies

• Konrad Technologies GmbH

