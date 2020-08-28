Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Material Type, Capacity, End Use and Region

Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 30.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The demand for effective and budget-friendly packaging formats across many industries, particularly in the food and beverages sector, is expected to further fuel the plastic jar packaging market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and improving living standards of people will also growth the demand for plastic jar packaging in the upcoming years. However, the rising raw material prices of plastic jar packaging may hamper the plastic jar packaging market development on a global scale.

The report covers a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of plastic jar packaging market by type, capacity, end use, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Food and beverages segment is dominating the plastic jar packaging market and valued nearby US$ XX Bn in 2018. Higher demand for flexible and functional packaging, largely for packaged food, frozen foods and beverages, is expected to positively impact segment growth in the near future.

In 2018, the APAC was the largest plastic jar packaging market owing to the rising use of plastic jar packaging in food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, homecare, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries. Additionally, the region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for plastic jar packaging in the years ahead, because of growing urbanization and industrialization in the region. China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea are witnessing a steady growth in the use of plastic jar packaging across many end-user industries.

The report covers major players operating in the global market for plastic jar packaging like Alpha Packaging Inc., Cospak Pty Ltd., Gepack Srl, Olcott Plastics, Inc. and others. Alpha Packaging Inc manufactures high-quality bottles and jars prepared from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP) & polylactic acid (PLA) for the nutritional, personal care, pharmaceutical, consumer chemical and food and beverage markets.

Industry key players have been involved in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and vertical integration across the value chain in order to strengthen their product portfolios and distribution network.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market.

Scope of the Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market

Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polystyrene (PS)

• Others

Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market, by Capacity

• Less than 10 Oz

• 11 – 30 Oz

• 31 – 60 Oz

• More than 61 Oz

Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market, by End Use

• Food and Beverages

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Homecare

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• Others

Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Plastic Jar Packaging Market

• Alpha Packaging Inc.

• Ontario Plastic Container producers Ltd.

• Cospak Pty Ltd.

• Gepack Srl

• Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc.

• Gerresheimer AG

• Olcott Plastics, Inc.

• RPC M&H Plastics Ltd.

• All American Containers, Inc.

• Tim Plastics, Inc.

• Pretium Packaging, LLC

• Integrity Cosmetic Container Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Taral Plastics, Inc.

• SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc.

• Neville and More Ltd.

• Plasmo Pty Ltd

• Zenith Global Ltd

• Thornton Plastics Co.,

• Rayuen Packaging Co., Limited

