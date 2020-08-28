Global E-Drive for Automotive Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 -2027: By Drive Type, Product, Electric Vehicle Type and Region.

Global E-Drive for Automotive Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Overall, the global automotive industry is in better shape than it was five years ago, especially in the US, where profits & sales have recovered following the recent economic crisis, and in China, where growth remains strong. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The new profits in E-drive market are expected to come mainly from growth in emerging markets and, to a lesser extent, the US. Europe, Japan, and South Korea will be stagnant in terms of profit growth.Energy for propulsion is a global issue since today transport accounts for about 60 % of total world oil consumption. This motivates the automotive industry to turn to the electric drive. Currently, attention of all key automobile manufacturers is shifted to electrically propelled battery operated electric vehicles. Accurate alternating current & direct current motor drives over a wide range of torque and speed fed by power converters have become an inherent part of such vehicles. E- drives are relevant not only for cars, but also for multiple simple two, three & four-wheelers which are not so imposing compared to those on the cars, but consist of the same functional units. As per the data published by the International Economic Development Council almost 1.5 Bn cars on the road by 2050, compared to 750 Mn in 2010. This offers both challenges & opportunities for the automotive industry.

Current Scenario:

KN Driveline has presented an advanced technology concept for a fully integrated eDrive system at the 2017 Auto Shanghai motor show. All of the components of GKN’s eDrive system are contained within a bespoke housing, resulting in optimized packaging and greatly simplifying the integration process for car manufacturers. The sophisticated ‘wireless’ setup is approximately 15% smaller, 10% lighter, more efficient and more refined than electric vehicle systems that use separate components. GKN’s fully integrated design will enable advanced eDrive solutions to be supplied to OEMs at lower unit costs than today’s electric drivelines, paving the way for more affordable eDrive variants of mainstream vehicles.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55814

E- Drive is the new drive technology found in all BMW i models & plug-in hybrids, and is essentially comprised of an electric motor, high-voltage lithium-ion battery and an intelligent energy management system. The electric motor is what allows for complete zero-emissions driving. For example, the X5 xDrive40e is capable of travelling up to 30 kilometers without using any fuel or in certain situations, provide a boost to acceleration. All E- Drive equipped vehicles rely on a special performance li-ion battery to store energy, and utilize a built-in cooling device to constantly keep the unit at the ideal operating temperature, helping increase output and maintain service life.

Global E-Drive For Automotive Market: Regional analysis:

Geographically, the Autonomous Vehicle Market is segmented by Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions. Europe held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Bn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the existence of leading countries like U.K and Germany. Technological advancement, high adoption rate of smart e-Drive and upgrade of infrastructure in the region driving the market towards north.

Increased import activities of automotive parts & high demand for electric vehicles are fueling the growth of the market in North America region. On other hand increased manufacturing & export of automobiles are contributing to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global E-Drive for Automotive Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global E-Drive for Automotive Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global E-Drive for Automotive Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Deployment Types, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E-Drive for Automotive Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55814

Global E-Drive for Automotive Market, by Drive Type

• Front Wheel Drive

• Rear Wheel Drive

• All-Wheel Drive

Global E-Drive for Automotive Market, by Product

• Power Electronics

• E-Brake Booster

• Battery

• Motor

• Others

Global E-Drive for Automotive Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

• Battery Electric Vehicles

• Hybrid Electric Vehicles

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Global E-Drive for Automotive Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global E-Drive for Automotive Market Key Players:

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Robert Bosch AG

• SMR

• GKN PLC

• AVL List Gmbh

• Magnetic Systems Technology

• ACTIA Group

• BorgWarner

• SIEMENS AG

• ABM Greiffenberger

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: E-Drive for Automotive Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global E-Drive for Automotive Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global E-Drive for Automotive Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America E-Drive for Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe E-Drive for Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific E-Drive for Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America E-Drive for Automotive Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue E-Drive for Automotive by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global E-Drive for Automotive Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global E-Drive for Automotive Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global E-Drive for Automotive Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of E-Drive for Automotive Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-e-drive-for-automotive-market/55814/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com