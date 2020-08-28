Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Vaccine Refrigerators Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period.



Request For View Sample Report Page : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55217

The Research Report gives an inclusive account of the drivers and restraints in the vaccine refrigerators market. Vaccines are one of the highest innovations of modern medicine, effectively eradicating deadly diseases such as smallpox and polio. But, for vaccines to work successfully, stern handling, transport, and storage procedures must be exactly followed. There are presently more than 271 vaccines for infectious diseases, cancer, neurological disorders, allergies, and other diseases in development. The introduction of so many new vaccines will require new thinking on the way vaccines are manufactured, stored, and delivered. For instance, several innovative vaccines are regularly in single or two-dose packages. While this helps to reduce the surplus, it also means that they require more cold chain space per dose.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Proper vaccine storage and handling are important factors in preventing and eradicating many common vaccine-preventable diseases. So far, every year, storage and handling errors result in the revaccination of many patients and major financial loss owing to wasted vaccines. Failure to store and handle vaccines appropriately can lessen vaccine potency, resulting in insufficient immune responses in patients and poor protection against disease.

Vaccine refrigerators are used to store vaccines at the mandatory temperature and prevent them from degradation. Vaccines are highly temperature-sensitive and fluctuations in the storage temperature may lead to their degradation. Commercial refrigerators face the issue of temperature fluctuations that can expose vaccines. Vaccine refrigerators provide stable, ultra-low temperature designed specially to maintain the stability of vaccines. In developing countries, the electricity network frequently does not reach rural areas and is not always consistent. As keeping vaccines at the proper temperature is vital, solar-powered refrigerators are a cost-effective alternative that can be highly trustworthy. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, together with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. Furthermore, products with technological innovations like solar vaccine refrigerators are expected to offer growth prospects to the market soon.

The vaccine refrigerators market is compelled by the upsurge in the number of infectious diseases, which has elevated the demand for vaccines. Developing research and development activities in institutes and government associations for the development of new vaccines have further improved the demand for vaccine refrigerators. An upsurge in funding by government organizations and wide R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies for new vaccine development are propelling the global vaccine refrigerators market.

However, the high budget of vaccine refrigerators and the increasing trend of using renewed equipment are key hampering factors for the market.

Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market Segment analysis

Based on Type, the cold chain vaccine refrigerators segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Vaccinations are amongst the most effective and cost-effective public health strategies worldwide. Though, their effectiveness depends on satisfactory vaccine storage conditions. Maintaining the cold chain, i.e. a temperature range of 2 °C to 8 °C, is vital to confirm vaccine effectiveness and tolerability. The need for more cold storage space presents a challenge in emerging countries where temperature-controlled storage units are in limited supply. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that reliance on the cold chain raises vaccine costs by up to 20% and poses a noteworthy barrier to patient access in many developing markets.

Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market Regional analysis

Rising research and development activities in academic and pharmaceutical sectors, growing consciousness about immunization programs, and high health care costs in the region are boosting the demand for vaccines in North America. This will create an optimistic impact on the vaccine refrigerators market in North America throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is a quickly increasing market for vaccine refrigerators, owing to an expanding number of infectious diseases in the region and government initiatives to produce awareness concerning immunization programs to eradicate epidemic diseases. Technical advancements by the main vital players to provide lucrative solar vaccine refrigerators in emerging countries of Asia Pacific are thrusting the vaccine refrigerators market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55217

Scope of the Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market

Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market, By Type

• Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators

• Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators

Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market, By Application

• Ноѕріtаlѕ

• Еріdеmіс Рrеvеntіоn Ѕtаtіоn

Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market

• Panasonic

• Dometic

• Haier

• Kirsch Medical

• Helmer

• SO-LOW

• Follett

• Standex

• Thermo Fisher

• Lec Medical

• Dulas

• Labcold

• Vestfrost Solutions

• B Medical Systems

• Migali Scientific

• Felix Storch

• Indrel

• SunDanzer

• Sun Frost

• Sure Chill

• Shoreline Medical

• Woodley

Major Table Vaccine Refrigerators Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Vaccine Refrigerators Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Vaccine Refrigerators Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-vaccine-refrigerators-market/55217/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com