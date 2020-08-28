Global Ayurvedic Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Ayurvedic Market was value US$ 4.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.9Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 16.14%.

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Mode of sales

Ayurveda is an Indian system of medicine derived from ‘Ayurvedic’ natural herbs & is a form of alternative medicine. Nearly 75% of people in India use some form of traditional medicine, a category that includes Ayurveda.

Some of the driving factors favouring the market growth include growing demand for natural and organic products, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for ayurvedic cosmetics products, expanding medical tourism through the globe. Organic skincare products are achieving fast grip and the market is expected to expand even further.

Furthermore, to expanding consumer base, anti-wrinkle & anti-ageing creams are projected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of stringent regulations and optimum therapeutics, lack of a killer instinct in the ayurvedic industry are some of the key barrier or restraint which is limiting the market size. Moreover, practical developments in ayurvedic medicines will offer great investment opportunities for players in the ayurvedic market.

Personal care products segment is leading the ayurvedic market globally due to increasing awareness of personal health care products, changes in consumption patterns and lifestyles etc. . The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market owing to the presence of established ayurvedic manufacturing units.

Retail sales are dominating the ayurvedic market. Retail is the process of selling ayurvedic product or services to customers through multiple channels of distribution to earn a profit. Retailers satisfy demand identified over a supply chain.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the market due to their rich tradition of herbal medicines led by India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and others. India is the largest market and accounts for almost US$ 1200Mn in terms of market value. India exports of Ayurvedic drugs was estimated to be around. US$ 65Mn in 2017. The main exports of Indian Ayurveda include Senna & Psyllium.

Global ayurvedic market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Some of the key players operating in global ayurvedic market, Patanjali, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd., WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Lotus Herbals, Khadi Natural, Surya Herbal Limited.

Scope of Global Ayurvedic Market

• Retail Sale

• Online Sale

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Product

• Personal Care Products

• Hair Care & Fragrances

• Skin Care

• Oral Care

• Make-Up

• Healthcare Products

• Ayurvedic Medicines

• Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

• Dietary Supplements

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Application

• Cancer Treatments

• Respiratory Disorders

• Mental Health

• Nervous System Disorders

• Diabetes

• Skin Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Other Applications

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Distribution channel

• Supermarkets

• Pharmacy & Drug Stores

• Direct Selling

• Beauty Salons

• Specialty Stores

• Internet Retailing

• Departmental Stores

• Other Distribution Channels

Global Ayurvedic Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Market

• Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited

• Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd

• WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

• Lotus Herbals

• Khadi Natural

• Surya Herbal Limited

• Maxcure Nutracedics Ltd.

• Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd.

• AVA Products & Services

• Vicco Laboratories

• Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

• Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

• Forest Essentials

• Dabur India Ltd.

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

• Hamdard Laboratories

• Emami Ltd.

• Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• BACFO Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Charak Pharma

• Ayurvedic LifeStyles Inc.

