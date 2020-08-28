Global Muconic Acid Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Muconic Acid Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during a forecast period.



Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the muconic acid market. Muconic acid is also called as 2,4-hexadienedioic acid. cis,cis-Muconic acid and cis,trans-muconic acid are commercially available. Muconic acid (MA) is a dicarboxylic acid used for the production of industrially applicable chemicals like adipic acid, caprolactam, and terephthalic acid, which are used for the production of several products like PET and other polymers, textiles, carpets, lubricants and plastics which are more working as crucial raw materials in the manufacturing of boxes, cans, pouches, and plastic bottles. The bio-production of muconic acid can also be used to produce many consumer bio-plastics that contain nylon 66, polyurethane, and polyethylene terephthalate. The occurrence and severity of several diseases are diagnosed with the aid of determinate indicators like biomarkers.

The application of muconic acid and its derivatives as biomarkers is gaining traction in the muconic acid market during the projected period. A derivative of the muconic acid, alpha-adipic acid is widely used as a biomarker for cancer. Biomarkers like trans-muconic acid are used to trace the occurrence of benzene, which causes health issues by damaging the hematopoietic functions and cells. The muconic acid biomarker manufacturers are also undergoing growth opportunities owing to the production of high-grade muconic acid as a biomarker through technical developments. The high-molecular-weight polymers like nylon produced by using muconic acid and its derivatives. To increase the lifespan of the product, nylon is used. It is highly used in several applications in end-user industries like textiles, carpets, and automobiles owing to its high strength and it provides supple tactile feeling and resistance to abrasion. These are several factors that help to propel the growth of the muconic acid market.

Global Muconic acid Market Segment analysis

Based on the Application, the plastics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Plastics are extensively used in many end-user industries for packaging, as plastic is cost-competitive and has high strength and pressure resistance ability. For the production of bioplastics, PET and other polymers, which are the main constituents of plastic bottles, pouches boxes, and cans, such type of plastic is used. The rising packaging industry is propelling plastics demand with an increase in their product demand during the forecast period. Additionally, growing acceptance of bio-based production processes for muconic acid will be the main factor stimulating product demand in the estimated period.

Increasing approval of packed goods, particularly food & beverage, will enhance plastic packaging demand in the next years. In current eras, upgradations and technical advancements have been made in the development of biotechnology processes for muconic acid production. Growing lubricant demand and gradually developing the textile industry will play a noteworthy role in boosting the muconic acid market scope through the forecast period.

The carpets and textiles industry extensively uses muconic acid derivatives, like Nylon 66. The muconic acid chemical market is beholding growth in the carpets and textiles segment owing to the growing demand for Nylon 66 fiber and its thermo-plasticity and stretch properties. It is prepared for polyamides like adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine (HDMA). The consumption of bio-based muconic acid is also rising because of its cost-effectiveness and the growing environmental consciousness.

Global Muconic acid Market Regional analysis

The North American region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn. Constantly raising the automobile industry with fast technological modifications in the textile industry will accompany business growth. The sprouting concern between users about the usage of bio-based products will be the main factor impelling the acceptance of bio-based muconic acid between industrialists. Europe shall witness an adequate growth rate for the muconic acid market due to the developed textile and plastics industry.

Scope of the Global Muconic acid Market

Global Muconic acid Market, By Product

• Trans, Trans-Muconic Acid

• Cis, Cis-Muconic Acid

• Cis, Trans-Muconic Acid

Global Muconic acid Market, By Application

• Carpets and textiles

• Plastics

• Lubricants

Global Muconic acid Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Muconic acid Market

• Myriant Corporation

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology

• Merck

• Deinove

• Amyris

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Dynacare

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Zhongxing Flavors & Fragrance

• TCI

• Alfa Aesar

• Toronto Research Chemicals

