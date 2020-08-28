North America Medical Imaging Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

North America Medical Imaging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Medical imaging is the method and procedure of creating visual illustrations of the body interiors for clinical analysis. Medical imaging tries to find and reveal internal structures that are hidden by the skin and bones, for diagnosing and treating disease.

North America Medical Imaging Market is classified into the product, application, equipment size, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is segmented into x-ray, ultrasound, MRI imaging, nuclear imaging, CT scanners, mammography, elastography, and thermography. By application, the market is segmented into radiology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic illness, gynecology, and urology. Based on end-user, the market includes hospitals, research centers, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others. Considering the equipment size, bulky-stationary-cart wheel, and handheld or portable.

North America Medical Imaging Market, the frenetic speed of change in healthcare today creates challenges of its own. These challenges come in innumerable forms, starting with new policies and legislation for new technology innovations. Especially after technological innovation, several key trends are emerging in fresh modalities, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data as well.

Key Highlights:

• North America Medical Imaging market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Medical Imaging Market.

• Medical Imaging market segmentation on the basis of product, equipment size, end-user, application, and geography

• North America Medical Imaging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• North America Medical Imaging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Medical Imaging Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred to in order to gain insights about the North America Medical Imaging Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to North America Medical Imaging Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of North America Medical Imaging Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the North America Medical Imaging Market globally.

Some of the key players of the North America Medical Imaging Market include:

• Philips Healthcare

• Esaote

• GE Healthcare

• Boston Scientific

• Siemens Healthcare

• Medtronic

• Carestream Health

• Cardinal Health

• Medical Imaging Solutions

• Analogic Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Medical Imaging Product manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics, and Nursing homes

• Home healthcare agencies

• Assisted living facilities

• Healthcare insurance providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

The scope of the Report:

The research report segments North America Medical Imaging market based on product, equipment size, end-user, application, and geography.

North America Medical Imaging Market, By Product:

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI Imaging

• Nuclear Imaging

• CT Scanners

• Mammography

• Elastography

• Thermography

North America Medical Imaging Market, By Application:

• Radiology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Orthopedic Illnesses

• Gynecology

• Urology

North America Medical Imaging Market, By Equipment Size:

• Bulky-Stationary-cart wheel

• Handheld or Portable

North America Medical Imaging Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals

• Research Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics

• Others

North America Medical Imaging Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

