Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market :Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Image Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Robotic surgery are types of surgical procedures that are done using robotic systems. Robotically-assisted surgery was developed to try to overcome the limitations of pre-existing minimally-invasive surgical procedures and to enhance the capabilities of surgeons performing open surgery.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In the case of robotically-assisted minimally-invasive surgery, instead of directly moving the instruments, the surgeon uses one of two methods to administer the instruments. These include using a direct telemanipulator or through computer control. A telemanipulator is a remote manipulator that allows the surgeon to perform the normal movements associated with the surgery. The robotic arms carry out those movements using end-effectors and manipulators to perform the actual surgery.

A need for precise surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, reduced cost of equipment, reduced complications and shortened hospital stays are the major driving factor for the growth of this market.

IGRA is becoming prominent as a more practice enhancing, patient-friendly and cost-effective option to traditional open surgeries. Real-time imaging coupled with robotic assistance helps in assessing the area of procedure, monitoring the tools in 3D and updating pathophysiology knowledge of the targeted tissue in real time. Thus, with increasing patients and increasing investments, this market will see enormous growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific region is a hotbed for this market considering major investments in the developing healthcare infrastructure, demand for improved quality of life has generated an enormous demand for such quality tools in this region. On other hands, North America has emerged as current the biggest shareholder of this market owing to its large spending capabilities and high awareness of new technology and government policies on reimbursements are high impact furnishing drivers of this market.

Key Highlights:

• Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market.

• Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market segmentation on the basis of product, application, end-user, and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market analysis and forecast for a global market.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Image Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global smart rings market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global smart rings market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Image Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market are as follows:

• BrainLAB AG

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi Medical Systems America

• Integra Radionics, Inc.

• Medtronic, Inc.

• DePuy, Inc.

• Philips Medical Systems, Inc.

• PRAXIM Medivision SA

• Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew PLC

• Stryker Corporation

• Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

• Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

• Claron Technology, Inc.

• Scopis Medical

• MAKO Surgical Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical

• Terumo Medical Corporation

• Venture Medical ReQuip

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Global Image Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgery Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market based on product, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, By Product:

• MRI Guided Robot

• X-Ray Computed Tomography Guided Robot

• X-Ray Mammography Guided Robot

• Optical Imaging Guided Robot

• Ultrasound Imaging Guided Robot

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, by Application:

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in neurosurgery

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in cardiovascular cranial

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in otolaryngology

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in orthopaedic procedures

• Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in spine surgery

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Research Centers

• Others

Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

