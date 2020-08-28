Latin America Medical Imaging Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Latin America Medical Imaging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Latin America Medical Imaging Market is classified into a product, application, equipment size, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into x-ray, ultrasound, MRI imaging, nuclear imaging, CT scanners, mammography, elastography, and thermography. By application, the market is segmented into radiology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic illness, gynecology, and urology. Based on end-user, the market includes hospitals, research centers, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others. Considering the equipment size, bulky-stationary-cart wheel, and handheld or portable.

Few of the major trends that are followed in the healthcare sector include the aging global population that stretches healthcare resources and simultaneously changing the purchasing strategies related to medical imaging equipment. In addition to this, it is the drastic change in the healthcare system which are lowering medical imaging utilization rates. It further incorporates the lengthening of replacement rates and encouraging the providers to purchase less number of imaging equipment. Another key trend would be the growth in healthcare spending within the developing countries that further increase the uptake of basic medical imaging equipment. The distributor networks in Latin American countries of Colombia and Peru are also rapidly expanding that in turn is increasing access to medical imaging tools in the emerging markets.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Medical Imaging market size analysis and forecast.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Medical Imaging market.

• Latin America Medical Imaging Market segmentation on the basis of product, equipment size, end-user, application, and geography.

• Medical Imaging market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Latin America Medical Imaging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning, and analysis of core competencies.

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Latin America Medical Imaging Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Latin America Medical Imaging Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of Latin America Medical Imaging Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Medical Imaging market globally.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Latin America Medical Imaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Latin America Medical Imaging Market.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Medical Imaging Market include:

• GE Healthcare

• Philips Healthcare

• Siemens

• Advantis

• DASA

• Trice Imaging

• CMR

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Hitachi

• Pie Medical Imaging

Key Target Audience:

• Medical Imaging Product manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics, and Nursing homes

• Home healthcare agencies

• Assisted living facilities

• Healthcare insurance providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

The scope of the Report:

The research report segments Europe Medical Imaging market based on product, equipment size, end-user, application, and geography.

Latin America Medical Imaging Market, By Product:

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI Imaging

• Nuclear Imaging

• CT Scanners

• Mammography

• Elastography

• Thermography

Latin America Medical Imaging Market, By Application:

• Radiology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Orthopedic Illnesses

• Gynecology

• Urology

Latin America Medical Imaging Market, By Equipment Size:

• Bulky-Stationary-cart wheel

• Handheld or Portable

Latin America Medical Imaging Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals

• Research Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics

• Others

Latin America Medical Imaging Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Others

