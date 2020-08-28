Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 801.26 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX %. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is segmented by type, delivery mode, component, application, end user, and geography. Software segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. An increasing need for fraud analytics services and the introduction of technologically advanced healthcare fraud detection software will fuel the software segment growth. Delivery mode segment is classified as the cloud-based solution and on-premises solution. On-Premises sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. On-Premises requires lack of upfront capital investments for hardware, also provides higher flexibility, and the pay-as-you-go pricing of this model will result in increasing share of on-Premises market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing pressure of fraud, waste, and abuse on healthcare spending is trending the overall Global Healthcare Fraud Detection market. Reluctance to adopt healthcare fraud analytics in developing countries may hamper market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Increasing cases of healthcare fraud, favorable government initiatives to combat healthcare fraud will fuel the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, delivery mode, component, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Are:

• Lexinexis (A Part of Relx Group)

• Pondera Solutions

• Northrop Grumman

• DXC Technology

• CGI Group

• HCL Technologies

• Conduent

• Wipro

• Scio Health Analytics

• SAS Institute

• Fair Isaac (Fico)

• Mckesson

• Verscend Technologies

• Optum (A Part of Unitedhealth Group)

• IBM

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Healthcare IT firms

• Business research and consulting firms

• Healthcare fraud detection service providers

• Healthcare payers

• Healthcare analytics vendors

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market based on type, delivery mode, component, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Delivery Mode:

• Cloud-Based Solutions

• On-Premises Solutions

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Types:

• Descriptive Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Component:

• Software

• Services

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Application:

• Insurance claims review

• Payment integrity

• Other applications

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By End User:

• Private insurance payers

• Public/government agencies

• Employers

• Third party service providers

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

