Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market in 2018 was valued at USD XXX Million. Considering the factors that are driving the market and are supposed to drive the market in forecast period, it is expected to grow at XX% CAGR to reach USD XXX Million by 2026.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by Battery ChargerIncreasing in Advancements of Technology and Increment in Energy-Efficient of Battery-Powered Devices will increases the market competition and have resulted in betterment of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market and Lack of networking power, Increasing Application Areas of Power Management ICs will count down the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market is segmented by Product, by End-users, by Battery Charger and geography. Product to Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is sub-segmented into Voltage Regulators, Bipolar, Automotive ICs, Lighting ICs, Motion ICs, Power Management ICs, Microprocessor Supervisory IC, Sensor ICs, Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs, Voltage Regulator ICs, Motor Control IC, Battery Management ICs, and Others (Switching controllers, Power Factor Correctors, Gate Drivers etc.). Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs product have highest share in the market and Battery Management ICs are in growing demand as its end-user like portable devices and LED driver ICs are used more. A Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market processor includes in this product is MX processors, configurable PMICs, DC/DC regulator, PMIC, PMICs for LS1 processors.

Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market have major applicant on end-user like Home Appliances Products, Communication, Internet, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industry, Telecom and Networking and Others (Military, Medical Electronics etc.) . Power Management Integrated Circuit applicant Consumer Electronics has estimated to exhibit the growth market share in forecasting period. Therefore smart phones and fitness & activity trackers will be demand more in this era. General practical application of this Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is healthcare, building control, and industry & retail application. As battery charger has highest hold share in application of this market by its longer Li-ion and coin cell battery durability. Thus increasing in growth will attribute to increase efficiency of the market.

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period and then followed by North America and Europe. As 2015 has growth rate in APAC by 36.12%. Increasing manufacturing and sales of the product in the country such as America will fuel the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market in North American region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the Product, End-users, Battery Charger and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by analyzing the data points obtained from various sources and conducting them into a predictor model created specifically for each individual market. The data points are extracted from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders in the market. Key opinion leaders from both demand and supply sides of market were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this analysis. This country specific analysis was accumulated to establish regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market.

Key Players in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) MarketAre:

• NXP

• Texas Instruments

• Semtech

• Intersil

• Analog Devices

• ROHM Semiconductor

• Cactus Semiconductor

• Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

• ON Semiconductor

• Microsemi

• Intel Corporation

• Linear End-users

• Power Integrations, Inc

• IDT (Integrated Device End-users)

• Monolithic Power Systems(MPS)

• Allegro MicroSystems LLC

• Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

• AMS

• Analog Devices

• Bourns Inc.

• Dialog Semiconductor

• Diodes Inc.

• Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

• Exar Corp.

• GaN Systems

• Infineon Technologies

Top 10 successful key players and Technologies used by them:

• Allegro MicroSystems LLC – BiCMOS wafer process technology

• Alpha & Omega Semiconductor- 25V N-Channel MOSFET Technology

• AMS

• Analog Devices- CNet.com and Engadget.com

• Bourns Inc.- bourns technology

• Dialog Semiconductor- Silego Technology;

• Diodes Inc.- Patented Super Barrier Rectifier Technology

• Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Technology

• Exar Corp.- SNAP technology

• GaN Systems- GaN technology

• Infineon Technologies- Micron Technology

Key target audience

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Market leading companies

• Product distributors

• Raw material suppliers

• Buyers

• Government and regulatory authorities

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes theGlobal Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market based on Product, End-users, Battery Charger and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by Product:

• Voltage Regulators

• Bipolar

• Automotive ICs

• Lighting ICs

• Motion ICs

• Power Management ICs

• Sensor ICs

• Voltage Regulator ICs

• Motor Control IC

• Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

• Battery Management ICs

• Microprocessor Supervisory IC

• Others (Switching controllers, Power Factor Correctors, Gate Drivers etc.)

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by End-users:

• Home Appliances Products

• Communication

• Internet

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industry

• Telecom and Networking

• Others (Military, Medical Electronics etc.)

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by Battery Charger:

• Li-ion, coin cell

• coin cell

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market, by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle east & Africa

• Latin America

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/10740

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.</p>

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com