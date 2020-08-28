Global Skeletal dysplasia Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Skeletal dysplasia Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2% during a forecast period.



Product Definition

Skeletal dysplasias, also called as osteochondrodysplasias, are a heterogeneous group of heritable disorders considered by abnormalities of cartilage and bone growth, resulting in abnormal shape and size of the skeleton and disproportion of the long bones, spine, and head. Skeletal dysplasia is a genetic condition. It’s caused by a defect in a specific gene, recognized as a genetic mutation. Each type of skeletal dysplasia is relatively rare.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the skeletal dysplasia market. Skeletal dysplasias are widespread disorders of cartilage and bone, commonly resulting in disproportioned short stature. These disorders can range significantly in severity, from precocious arthropathy in comparatively average stature individuals to severe dwarfism with perinatal mortality.

The deformities in the large head, slow growth, curved bones, short upper arms or thighs, arthritis or joint pain, and others are the main symptoms of skeletal dysplasia. The condition is extremely dominant in children and primary diagnosis aids in creating awareness. This disorder is a result of defective genes, which are either inherited from parents or mutated through the development of the fetus. The defective gene is very difficult to recognize. Therefore, companies are making major funds in research & development of treatment for this rare disease.

The upsurge in awareness and initial diagnosis of skeletal dysplasia propel the global skeletal dysplasia market. Technical progress is an additional factor projected to thrust the global market. Main players are spending on the development of the treatment for this condition. Besides, the prevalence of skeletal dysplasia in children is enhancing. These factors are estimated to impel the growth of the global market. One of the favorable therapeutic options offered is gene therapy, which contains one of the favorable therapeutic options existing is gene therapy, which contains allele silencing and cell-based therapy. Rising incidence of birth defects and hereditary disorders are the factors projected to contribute to the growth of the market.

However, lack of awareness about skeletal dysplasia and insignificant diagnosis impede the growth of the skeletal dysplasia global market, particularly in emerging regions.

According to a journal published on UpToDate, the occurrence of skeletal dysplasia is projected to be 2.4 per 100,000 births worldwide every day. The incidence of skeletal dysplasia expected throughout pregnancy is 7.5 per 100,000 women screened during the ultrasound. Patients with this condition undergo wide medical and surgical treatments during childhood and adulthood.

Global Skeletal dysplasia Market Segment analysis

Based on Type, achondroplasia the industry segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Achondroplasia is a common type of skeletal dysplasia. According to research, the occurrence rate of achondroplasia is 5 in 100,000 and prevalence is 1 in 20,000 live births. Achondroplasia is a disorder of bone growth that avoids the changing of cartilage to bone. It is considered by dwarfism, inadequate range of motion at the elbows, large head size (microcephaly), small fingers, and usual intelligence. Achondroplasia can cause health complications like the interruption of breathing, obesity, recurrent ear infections, and an overstated inward curve of the lumbar spine. Additional severe problems contain a lessening of the spinal canal that can pinch.

Global Skeletal dysplasia Market Regional analysis

North America is beheld to be the largest market shareholder of the global skeletal dysplasia market. Significance of several research initiatives in the region, together with civic funding for R&D activities, improved consciousness of the therapy of orthopedic and medical issues are helping to drive the regional growth of the market. The enhanced expenditure on health care and the presence of vital investors involved in clinical trials gives stimulus to the growth of the market. Furthermore, highly developed health care facilities, primary diagnosis awareness, and government recognition of orphan drugs is projected to impel the U.S. skeletal dysplasia market.

Key Developments

In June 2018, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had announced that they have medicated the first applicant in a global Phase 2 study for vosoritide which is particularly premeditated for the treatment of achondroplasia in children and young. Vosoritide can determine the skeletal growth and proportionality of bones while the body is still growing.

Scope of the Global Skeletal dysplasia Market

Global Skeletal dysplasia Market, By Type

• X-linked Hypophosphatemia

• Hypophosphatasia

• Achondroplasia

• Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressive

• Multiple Osteochondromas

• Others

Global Skeletal dysplasia Market, By Treatment

• Medication

• Surgery

• Others

Global Skeletal dysplasia Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Skeletal dysplasia Market

• Pfizer

• Roche

• AbbVie

• Merck

• Novartis

• Takeda Pharmaceutical

• Johnson & Johnson

• Eli Lilly

• Sanofi

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Daiichi Sankyo

• Amgen

• AstraZeneca

• Astellas

