Global Nutraceutical Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Nutraceutical Market is expected to grow at CAGR XX % and was valued USD 75.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2026.



A nutraceutical product may be defined as a substance, which has physiological benefit or provides protection against chronic disease. Nutraceuticals may be used to improve health, delay the aging process, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, or support the structure or function of the body.

Although it emerged as an industry in the early 1900s, it has exponentially grown in the first decade of this century. Increasing consumer preference towards a healthier lifestyle and optimum nutrition to prevent diseases such as blood pressure, thyroids, diabetes, and obesity will continue to drive nutraceutical market growth. Ever increasing healthcare expenses have become a driving force behind people preferring preventive practices. This has also created opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to develop and manufacture nutraceutical products. Consumers prefer their personal care products with nutraceutical ingredients because of their anti-aging properties.

Global Nutraceutical Market has forced the market players to invest in R&D to sustain the competition. Key players are tapping the global opportunities through product launch, expansion, joint ventures, acquisitions, foreign collaborations, strengthening global distribution networks etc. The dietary supplement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9%, this growth attributed to rising demand for dietary products from Brazil, India, China, Poland, Mexico, and South Korea. North America which is a mature nutraceutical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5%. Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth at a CAGR of around 9.9% during the forecast period, China, Japan and India being the highest contributors to this growth.

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the global Nutraceutical Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Nutraceutical Market on the basis of intelligent Product type, product form, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved in the value chain

• Analysis of the Nutraceutical Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Nutraceutical Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• Global Nutraceutical Market report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding global nutraceutical market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global nutraceutical market.

Key Players in the Nutraceutical Market Are:

• General Mills Inc.

• The Natures Bounty Co. (NBTY)

• Amway Enterprises

• Herbalife International, Inc.

• Royal DSM NV

• Pepsi Co.

• Groupe Danone

• Bayer AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Chobani LLC

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Nestle S.A.

• Dean Foods

• Danone (Danone S.A)

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF S.A.

Key Target Audience:

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Intellectual property (IP) core and licensing providers

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the report:

Research report categorizes the Nutraceutical Market based on product type, product form and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Nutraceutical Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Nutraceutical Market, By Product Type and Sub Types:

• Dietary supplements

o Botanicals

o Vitamins

o Minerals

o Amino acids

o Enzymes

o Others

• Functional food

o Carotenoids

o Dietary Fibers

o Fatty Acids

o Minerals

o Prebiotics & Probiotics

o Vitamins

o Others

• Functional beverage

o Energy drinks

o Sports drinks

o Functional juices

o Others

• Personal Care

Global Nutraceutical Market, by Product Form:

• Tablets & Capsules

• Powder

• Liquid

• Solid / Semi-Solid

Global Nutraceutical Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

