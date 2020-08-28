Global Thawing System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Thawing System Market was valued US$ 156.74 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 342.5 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.81 % during a forecast period.

Global Thawing System Market, by TypeThawing systems are used for melting biological samples such as plasma, stem cells, whole blood & RBC, platelets in diagnostic centers, biobanks, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology. Growing use of thawed cells in the treatment of cancers & diabetes are propelling the growth of market.

Drug industrial process in biopharmaceutical companies enormously demands thawing system in order to transport & store pharmaceutical products. Furthermore, emerging use of thawed cells in the inspection & treatment of tumor & diabetes and in addition surging need of cryopreserved blood products for various purpose drive the growth of the thawing system market.

The increasing occurrence of blood disorders & the growing requirement for various types of blood products is driving the blood sample segment. The manual devices segment is estimated to lead the global thawing system market owing to the cheap cost & broader availability of manual devices across the globe.

Blood bank & transfusion center is leading the market owing to a heavy burden of chronic disorders as well as demanding for blood transfusion & rising number of blood banks. Embryo thawing is a process where embryos are warmed from a frozen state to prepare for transfer to a uterus. The thawing process essentially works in reverse. The cryoprotectant is removed from the embryo and replaced with water, rehydrating the cells.

North America is expected to lead the thawing system market owing to the developments in blood bank & biobank infrastructure, growing research activities in regenerative medicine as well as cell & gene therapy, rising interest in personalized medicine & biomarker discovery, a growing number of biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and increasing government funding.

Scope of Global Thawing System Market:

Global Thawing System Market, by Type:

• Manual

• Automated

Global Thawing System Market, by Sample Type:

• Blood

• Embryo

• Ovum

• Semen

• Other Samples

Global Thawing System Market, by End User:

• Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers

• Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

• Cord Blood & Stem Cell Banks

• Research & Academic Institutes

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Tissue Banks

Global Thawing System Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Thawing System Market:

• Helmer Scientific,

• Boekel Scientific,

• Barkey GmbH & Co. KG,

• SARSTEDT AG & Co,

• BioCision,

• Cardinal Health,

• GE Healthcare,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific,

• CytoTherm,

• Bioline India,

• EQUITEC TMC GROUP,

• LABCOLD

