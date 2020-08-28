Global Flash Chromatography Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Flash Chromatography Market was valued US$ 227.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

An increased automation in the chromatography instruments, an increasing demand for purification & filtration by the pharmaceutical & biotech companies, and increasing government investments in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries are boosting the growth of flash chromatography market. The lack of skilled professionals is responsible for diminishing the growth of global flash chromatography market.

The flash chromatography market is segmented into sales type, technique type, end-use industry type, component type, and region.

In terms of sales type, flash chromatography market is segmented into consumables and systems. Based on technique type segment, flash chromatography market is segmented into reverse phase, ion exchange, size exclusion, chiral separation, and others. Further end-use industry type, flash chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academia, chemical, and others. In terms of component type, flash chromatography market is segmented into columns and detectors.

Based on regions, the global flash chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on sales type, the consumables segment is projected to remain larger in the market during the forecast period due to the rising complexity of applications for flash chromatography demanded by end users and rise in the finding of advanced technology consumables for achieving the highest purification rate, are the major growth drivers of the consumables segment.

In terms of technique type, the reverse phase occupied the highest share of the market, driven by its varied applications and benefits due to the continuous increase in the procurement of reverse phase chromatography by the pharmaceutical and biotech companies for protein purification and an increased usage of aqueous solutions for making the samples by major countries across the globe, are the major growth drivers of the reverse phase technique. Other major techniques are ion exchange, size exclusion, and chiral separation.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for flash chromatography market during the forecast period owing to the higher procurement of analytical equipment and the presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region.

Key player operating in global flash chromatography market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biotage AB, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation, W R Grace and Company, and Waters Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Flash Chromatography Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Flash Chromatography Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Flash Chromatography Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flash Chromatography Market make the report investor’s guide.

