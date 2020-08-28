Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during a forecast period

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a comprehensive account of the drivers and restraints in the eye drops and lubricants market. Most human beings have eye issues. These eye problems may be handled with the aid of using eye drops and lubricants which are powerful and much less painful. These are used for the treatment of eye sicknesses and issues including dry eye, redness, itching, discomfort, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, refractive mistakes, diabetic macular edema, CMV retinitis, and age-related macular degeneration.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to World Health Organization globally, it is estimated that approximately 1.3 Bn people live with some form of distance or near vision impairment. The number of people at risk of trachoma – the world’s leading infectious cause of blindness has fallen from 1.5 billion in 2002 to just over 142 million in 2019. The upward push in the number of cataracts and other eye-associated surgical procedures, that require the use of eye drops after the manner, is a prime increase motive force for the eye-drop and lubricant market. Additionally, government initiatives such as the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) are growing recognition of the want for eye care amongst people; whilst clean availability of eye drops through organized pharmaceuticals’ distribution networks is adding to the voluminous trade and sales.

Besides, growing prevalence of trachoma in developing and below- countries, coupled with authorities’ tasks with the help of NGOs in order to eliminate trachoma is resulting in excessive demand for eye drops and lubrications. This is another factor anticipated to further support growth of the target market. In 2018 alone, 146112 cases of trichiasis were managed and almost 90 million people were treated with antibiotics for trachoma in 782 districts worldwide.

On the opposite, the upsurge in investment via producers within the emerging economies and increase in initiatives to reduce the burden of glaucoma globally are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

However, extended timelines required for the approval of eye drops and lubricants and risk of related side effects impede the market growth.

Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market Segment analysis

Based on the application, the eye disease segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The eye disease segment is the fastest growing segment owing to universal growth in the frequency of eye diseases and upsurge in the aged populace.

The eye diseases segment, comprising of conjunctivitis, glaucoma and refractive error, is projected to be rising at a CAGR of 4.34% going through 2027.

Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market Regional analysis

The North America is projected to dominate the global eye drops and lubricants market throughout the forecast period. North America is anticipated to seize foremost market share due to an increase in fitness care investments with the aid of manufacturers and excessive R&D expenditure with the by companies for the improvement of these medicinal drugs. Besides, the upsurge in occurrence of ophthalmic disorders fuels the increase of the market inside the region. The primary causes of blindness and low vision in the United States are mainly age-related eye diseases like age-related macular degeneration, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. Other common eye disorders include amblyopia and strabismus.

Though, the marketplace in the Asia Pacific is predicted to enlarge at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027 owing to the fast expansion of health care infrastructure, excessive prevalence of ophthalmic sicknesses, and upward push in health care initiatives via governments.

Key Development

• In Oct. 7, 2019 – Allergan plc a leading global pharmaceutical company with a more than 70-year heritage in eye care, announced the launch of three new over-the-counter (OTC) REFRESH® RELIEVA™ products: such as REFRESH® RELIEVA™, REFRESH® RELIEVA™ PF (preservative-free) multidose, and REFRESH® RELIEVA™ FOR CONTACTS. This new line of artificial tear formulations available in preserved, preservative-free multidose, and a formula designed for contact lens wearers, are specially formulated to relieve discomfort due to eye dryness and to prevent further irritation.

• In August 6, 2019 –According to research the hyaluronic acid can be used as an alternative to autologous human serum eye drops. High-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid eye drops have unique features that resemble the natural hyaluronic acid at the ocular surface so much that apparently in some patients, these drops are perceived to be even better than the patient’s own serum.

• In 2019, Bausch + Lomb acquired the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Lotemax SM ophthalmic gel 0.38%, for use for the remedy of postoperative inflammation and ache after eye surgical operation, which include for cataract surgical operation. Approvals by way of elite and trusted agencies like FDA aids in including a layer of authenticity to market products,

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market

Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market, By Type

• Antibiotics

• Hormone

• Artificial tears

• Others

Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market, By Application

• Eye Disease

• Eye Care

• Others

Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Eye Drops and Lubricants Market

• Johnson and Johnson Services

• Clear Eyes

• Sager Pharma

• Rohto Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd

• Bausch and Lomb

• Similasan

• Bayer

• Allergan, Inc.

• Valeant

• Abbott Laboratories

• Thera Tears

• Blink

• Refresh

• Pfizer

• Alcon, Inc.

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals

