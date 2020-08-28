Global Swab Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Swab Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during a forecast period.

Market Dynamics

A swab is a small piece of cotton wool used by a doctor or nurse for cleaning a wound or putting a substance on it. Swab sampling can be used to identify organic and inorganic contaminants (specks of dust, spray drift pesticides, metals, contaminant residues, etc.) on unlike surfaces. The technique is maximum effective on smooth surfaces like metal, glass, painted surfaces, and leaves. Swab sampling is less effective on surfaces that are rough (e.g. timber and concrete). Although it is used in pre-injection swabs, surgery, medicine, or in a first aid kit. These are related to antiseptics like Chlorhexidine, Cetrimide or disinfectants such as alcohol. The antiseptics swabs that have active ingredients and show targeted and particular actions come below the medical products.

Besides, rising occurrences of road accidents and falls-related wounds and injuries are impelling the growth of the swab market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet 2018, road accidents caused around 20 and 50 Mn injuries annually around the world. Road traffic injuries are the primary cause of death between people aged between 5 and 29 years, and more than 1.35 Mn people die yearly, as a result of road traffic crashes worldwide.

Many swab-based collection and transport systems are used for the collection and transport of specimens to the microbiology laboratory for organism recovery. Q-Swab is a ready-to-use sample collection and delivery device for environmental surface sampling is used. Simply collect an environmental sample and snap the bulb at the top of the device to release 1mL of media into the sample. The growth and distribution of microbial monitoring systems by healthcare suppliers will fuel the acceptance of swabs as an applicator in several healthcare and life sciences applications.However, the irregular distribution of medical services is hampering market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Swab Market Segment analysis

Based on Shaft type, the polypropylene shafts segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Swabs come in a wide range of tip and shaft styles, but some of the most popular are swabs with polypropylene shafts. Polypropylene shafts are made with flexible materials that are less likely to break than swabs made with wood shafts, so they’re a good choice for applications.

Based on Type, Foam-tipped swabs are made of soft, non-abrasive foam that leaves behind no lint or residue, making them a superb choice for the toughest cleaning jobs. Most feature thermal bonding to confirm that particulates won’t contaminate the work area. Foam-tipped swabs with a round, regular, rectangular, arrowhead and symmetrical tips to match the specific needs.

Global Swab Market Regional analysis

North America region dominated the swab market with US$ XX Mn in 2019. North America is the leading market for swab followed by Asia-Pacific. The upsurging demand from the water treatment segment together with the increasing demand from the stimulating technology industry is impelling the market for swab in North America. The Americas account for a major market share because of the broad use of medications and high spending on health care. Furthermore, the fastest application of novel technology in the United State boost the global swab market. Similarly, the attention of main research organizations and centers in the urban countries of this region is promoting the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Swab Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Swab Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Swab Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Swab Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Swab Market

Global Swab Market, By Products

• Alcohol Swab

• Cotton Swab

• Dry Swab

• Gauze Swab

Global Swab Market, By Type

• Cotton Tipped Swabs

• Foam Tipped Swabs

• Non Wave

• Other

Global Swab Market, By Shaft Type

• Aluminum

• Polypropylene

• Others

Global Swab Market, By Application

• Specimen collection

• Disinfection

• Other

Global Swab Market, By End-User

• Microbiological Laboratory

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Academia & Research Institutes

Global Swab Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players Operating the Global Swab Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Puritan Medical Products

• Q-TIPS

• SARSTEDT

• Citotest Labware Manufacturing

• MWE

• GPC Medical

• Clean Cross

• ELMEX

• Copan Diagnostics, Inc.

• Medscape

• AdvaCare

• Strema S.r.l.

• Blue Manufacturing Company

• BD

• Merck KGaA

• GROUPE LEMOINE

• Sirchie

