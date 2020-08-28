Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during a forecast period.

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market, By Regions

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a comprehensive account of the drivers and restraints in the eyelashes enhancing agents market. Eyelash enhancing serum is a sole formula with lash enhancement, moisturizing, conditioning, and strengthening ingredients that together works to support and improve the whole appearance of eyelashes.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An expanding number of individual consideration and cosmetics industries is snowballing the eyelashes enhancing agents showcase in the US. The development of the market is likewise upheld by the influx of advancement in the cosmetic industry. The presentation of nanotechnology has brought about the improvement of cutting edge eyelashes enhancing agents. There are a few nanotech planned eyelash serums that support the development of eyelashes. In this way, the developing cosmetic industry and headways in eyelash development arrangement is required to push the market development during the gauge time frame.

Interest for natural products offered in the worldwide eyelashes enhancing agents advertise is foreseen to increment because of developing mindfulness about different symptoms of chemical ingredients in cosmetics. Purchasers are seen to give more inclination for natural medicines and treatments. Another factor that could push the deals of eyelashes improving operators is simply the developing cognizance and appearance worries among individuals in the present profoundly competitive world. High commonness of eye diseases on account of rising contamination levels, high screen time, and low intake of supplements is additionally expected to enlarge the interest for eyelashes improving operators. Expanding rate of eyelid aggravation infections, for example, blepharitis that influence the development of eyelashes is predicted to cause an ascent in the requirement for eyelashes improving enhancing agents. Numerous organic and inorganic growth strategies such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been seen in like market of eyelashes enhancing agents. The attention of manufacturers is now directed to lengthening the growth cycle duration of eyelashes, and enhancing the density of hair in each cycle. This coupled with the efforts of leading cosmetic brands, such as L’Oréal, and Estee Lauder, to offer effective eyelashes strengthening products with added benefits like protection from environment and climate, will continue to bode well for the eyelashes enhancing agents industry.

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Segment analysis

Based on the application, the eyelash repair segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The eyelash repair segment is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period, owing to the upsurge in the use of eyelash enhancers for repair & regeneration and varied range of products existing in the market. Most of the protruding market players have extended their products by accumulating new constituents that help in regrowth of eyelashes. The product constituents are changed based on texture and customer preference. Improved product offerings to meet the customer requirements and low budget are the main schemes accepted by the industrialists.

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Regional analysis

North America continues to be the prominent market for eyelashes enhancing agents, with overall revenues in 2019 projected at approximately US$ 150 Mn. The higher economic robustness of consumers has made them more eager to spend on personal care products. Furthermore, some research institutes in North America are aiming at R&D investments for the development of novel and advanced eyelashes enhancing agents.

According to the study, the Asia Pacific without Japan (APEJ) will be the high growth market for eyelashes enhancing agents and is estimated the growth at approximately 7% in 2019 over 2018. Increasing opportunities in APEJ can be credited to the comparatively greater preference of consumers to beauty products, which has supplemented the growth of the cosmetics industry in the region. Moreover, higher occurrence of eye inflammations, like madarosis and blepharitis, has been contributing to sales of eyelashes enhancing agents in the region.

Key Developments

• In June 05, 2019 — Walmart Inc. (the US), a multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets announced that it is rolling out its own lash products under the Equate line. These products contain Equate Lash Serum, developed with a 3-D VitaRush peptide complex that ensures better nourishment, strength, and increased volume for lashes. Other product is Equate Hydra-Strength Conditioning Treatment, which rebuilds, repairs, and recovers dry, brittle & broken lashes. Both products are gluten-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.

• In February 2019, L’Oréal introduced a digital skin diagnostic technology in collaboration with its 2018 acquisition ModiFace. The AI-powered technology is based on L’Oréal Research & Innovation’s years of scientific research on skin aging.

• In December 2018, Allergens Plc received approval for Latisse, an eyelash thickening drug. The product is developed to treat hypotrichosis, which causes a loss of eyelashes. It is a one-of-its-kind prescription product aimed at lengthening eyelashes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market, By Type

• Curling

• Lengthening

• Volumizing

• Others

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market, By Application

• Eyelash repair

• Nourishing

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market, By Content Type

• Bimatoprost

• Serum

• Others

Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market

• Allergan

• Estée Lauder

• Athena Cosmetics, Inc

• L’ORéAL PARIS

• Skin Research Laboratories

• Ame Pure

• SkinGen International Inc

• Grande Cosmetics LLC

• Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd

• Lashfactor London

