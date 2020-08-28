Global Optogenetics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Optogenetics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.2% during a forecast period.

Global Optogenetics Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54924

Product Definition

Optogenetics is a neuromodulation method that uses a combination of gene-tics and optics techniques to control and monitor activities of cells in a living tissue with light. Optogenetics very usually refers to a biological technique that includes the usage of light to control neurons that have been genetically modified to express light-sensitive ion channels.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a comprehensive account of the drivers and restraints in the optogenetics market.

This technique allows researchers to study the neurological activity patterns within specific brain cells and gives rise to thoughts, behaviors, and memories at an unprecedented precision level. In this way, it helps to find cures and treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders, such as Neural dysfunction, which causes Parkinson’s disease, anxiety, mood disorders, depression, memory disorders, addiction, cardiac disorders, and others can be altered and cured by Optogenetics. Developed research in the field of ophthalmology and neuroscience is anticipated to impel the market. Different initiatives are undertaken by worldwide organizations such as, NIH and WHO are also projected to compel the market growth rate.

Factors responsible for the growth of the optogenetics market are upsurge in liability of retinal disease and neurological disorders, prompt development and research in the field of optogenetics, and government initiatives like funding support for the growth of this field. Optogenetics help to understand which physiological and biochemical pathway is working for the cause of specific disease, which may support to find treatment for the specific disease by flashing blue light on specific neural cells. Improvement and technical developments in toolsets like neural connectivity, neural recording and imaging tools cell phenotyping tools, have further boosted and aided the growth of the optogenetics market in neuroscience.

According to the World Health Organization’s factsheet in 2019, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) ranked third among the global causes of visual impairment with a blindness prevalence of at least 2.2 billion. Age-related macular degeneration is the primary cause of visual deficiency in industrialized countries. Alzheimer’s disease is another potential area in which optogenetics could give a sustainable treatment solution. According to the World Alzheimer Report in 2019, there were an estimated 50 million Alzheimer’s disease patients across the world, a figure set to increase to 152 million by 2050. Besides, every three seconds, one new case of Alzheimer’s disease is registered, worldwide.

Market Restraints:

High Cost of Technology

The optogenetics market is extremely confined by the cost of technology. The technical developments in the field of LEDs and laser devices are irregularly raising the cost of accessory devices, and therefore, the overall cost of technology. Actuators and sensors are also in the phase of development with novel and further technically proficient ones being developed by several labs, which might more contribute to the cost of technology.

Ethical guidelines for animal welfare, which is probable to affect the market growth rate.

Global Optogenetics Market Segment analysis

Based on light equipment, the Light Emitting Diode (LEDs) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. LEDs are found to better lasers as they are inexpensive, minor, more dependable, and easier to control. LEDs are being incorporated into implants, permitting released light delivery. On the other hand, a recent class of fiber-coupled LEDs offers much higher intensities of fiber-coupled light. Hence, there is ample improvement, in both LED technologies and their applications. Effective LED therapies are used in treating cutaneous and neurological diseases. The researchers in LEDs, imaging, light therapy, and optogenetics have understood the basic principles, and hence, they are promoting the applications of LEDs in healthcare.

Global Optogenetics Market Regional analysis

The North American region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn. Most of the optogenetics associated research is ongoing in the U.S., which is why it serves as a favorable environment for the growth of the market. There is robust government funding to carry research and development in this field as optogenetics has probable to better understand pathophysiology in a chronic neural disease like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, which has high incidence rate in the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2016, awarded a grant of US$ 1.4 million to Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience and NYU Langone Medical Center for research in optogenetics. Companies such as GenSight Biologics have their optogenetics research platform GS030 in the preclinical stage.

There are several advancements in neuroscience that are made possible by the BRAIN initiative (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies), a huge, co-operative, private-public funded scheme intended at better understanding the human brain.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Optogenetics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Optogenetics Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Optogenetics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Optogenetics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Optogenetics Market

Global Optogenetics Market, By Sensors

• Genetically Modified Calcium Indicators

• pH Sensors

• Neurotransmitter Release

• Voltage-sensitive Fluorescent Proteins

Global Optogenetics Market, By Techniques

• Channelrhodopsin

• Halorhodopsin

• Archaerhodopsin

Global Optogenetics Market, By Application

• Retinal Disease Treatment

• Cardiovascular Ailments

• Neuroscience

• Behavioral Tracking and Pacing

Global Optogenetics Market, By Light equipment

• Lasers

• LEDs

• Others

Global Optogenetics Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Optogenetics Market

• Cobolt

• Coherent Inc.

• Gensight Biologics

• Laserglow Technologies

• Noldus Information Technology

• Scientifica

• Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd.

• The Jackson Laborator

• Thorlabs Inc.

• Thomas RECORDING GmbH

• UNC Vector Core

• Addgene

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com