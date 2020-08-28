Middle-East Medical Imaging Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Middle-East Medical Imaging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Diagnostic imaging, also known as Medical Imaging, uses electromagnetic radiation for producing images of the internal structures present in the human body for accurate diagnosis. The diagnostic imaging is roughly similar to radiology, which deals with using radiation for diagnosis and treatment of diseases. It further refers to various non-invasive methods for the identification and monitoring of diseases using images that represent internal organs of the patient’s body. The exhaustive images produced using these procedures helps patient and physician regarding the anatomic organization and functional working of the inner organs present inside the patient’s body.

Middle-East Medical Imaging Market is segmented by product, application, equipment size, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into x-ray, ultrasound, MRI imaging, nuclear imaging, CT scanners, mammography, elastography, and thermography. By application, the market is segmented into radiology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic illness, gynecology, and urology. Based on end-user, the market includes hospitals, research centers, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others. Considering the equipment size, bulky-stationary-cart wheel, and handheld or portable.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-east Medical Imaging market size analysis and forecast.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-East Medical Imaging Market.

• Middle-East Medical Imaging Market segmentation on the basis of product, equipment size, end-user, application, and geography.

• Middle-East Medical Imaging Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Middle-East Medical Imaging Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning, and analysis of core competencies.

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Middle-East Medical Imaging Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2024

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Medical Imaging market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Middle-East Medical Imaging Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Middle-East Medical Imaging Market globally.

Some of the key players of the Middle-east Medical Imaging market include:

• Hitachi Medical Systems

• Mecomed

• MetaMed

• Fujifilm

• Emitac Healthcare Solutions

• Zahrawi Medical

• Medsol Diagnostics

• Integrated Imaging Technologies Trading

• PH Diagnostics

• Rhombus

• KFSH

Key Target Audience:

• Medical Imaging Product manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics and Nursing homes

• Home healthcare agencies

• Assisted living facilities

• Healthcare insurance providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

The scope of the Report:

The research report segments Europe Medical Imaging market based on product, equipment size, end-user, application, and geography.

Middle-east Medical Imaging Market, By Product:

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI Imaging

• Nuclear Imaging

• CT Scanners

• Mammography

• Elastography

• Thermography

Middle-east Medical Imaging Market, By Application:

• Radiology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Orthopedic Illnesses

• Gynecology

• Urology

Middle-east Medical Imaging Market, By Equipment Size:

• Bulky-Stationary-cart wheel

• Handheld or Portable

Middle-east Medical Imaging Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals

• Research Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics

• Others

Middle-east Medical Imaging Market, By Geography:

• Middle-east

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

Middle-east Medical Imaging Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3389

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com