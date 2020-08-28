Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 45.2% during a forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. Exosomes can transfer molecules from one cell to another via membrane vesicle trafficking, thus influencing the immune system, like dendritic cells and B cells, and may play a functional role in mediating adaptive immune responses to pathogens and tumors.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Exosomes are related with immune responses, viral pathogenicity, pregnancy, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system associated diseases, and cancer progression. Proteins, metabolites, and nucleic acids delivered by exosomes into recipient cells effectively alter their biological response. The growing incidence of the chronic disease such as cancer and its necessity for screening and diagnosing is one of the significant factors prompting the demand of the global exosomes diagnostic and therapeutic market. The high therapeutics potential of exosomes is one of the vital factors stimulating the demand of this market. The inherent property of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their latent usefulness in the therapeutic control of several diseases, containing neurodegenerative conditions and cancer.

Exosomes can be engineered to deliver varied therapeutic payloads, containing chemotherapeutic agents, short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, and immune modulators, with a capability to direct their delivery to a desired target. Furthermore to their therapeutic potential, exosomes also have the ability to help in disease diagnosis. Exosomes-based liquid biopsy highlights their ability usefulness in diagnosis and determining the prognosis of patients with cancer and other diseases. Disease progression and response to therapy may also be discovered by a multicomponent analysis of exosomes.

However, absence of validation requirement and standardization for the isolation of exosomes is projected to hinder the growth of this market.

Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Segment analysis

Based on the Application, the diagnostic segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The diagnostic application segment accounted for around two-thirds share of the general exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. Surge in demand for exosome as a biomarker in the diagnosis of cancer, and rise in incidence of cancer with increase in aged population and changes in lifestyle are the main factors that attribute to the escalation in growth of this market.

Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Regional analysis

The North American region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn. The development in the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market in these regions attributes to the technical progress in the isolation of exosomes, inventive and progressive applications of exosome-based products, and aged population together with upsurge in occurrence of diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases. U.S. will show a high demand for exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market due to technological developments. The growing expenses in healthcare industry will propel the industry growth in U.S. confirming quality diagnosis for cancer. Nicotine addiction and enhancing pollution have given surge to emergent occurrences of cancer that have created an appearance for chemotherapies and precise diagnosis. The above-mentioned factors have boosted the market demand in North America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market

Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market, By Product

• Instrument

• Reagent

• Software

Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market, By Application

• Diagnostic

• Therapeutic

Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market, By End-User

• Cancer Institute

• Hospital

• Diagnostic Center

• Others

Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market

• Aethlon Medical, Inc.

• Biocat Gmbh

• Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

• Codiak Biosciences

• Evox Therapeutics Ltd.

• Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

• Hansabiomed Life Sciences Ltd.

• Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc.

• Malvern Instruments Ltd.

• Mbl International Corporation

• Nanosomix Inc.

• Sistemic Ltd.

• System Biosciences (Sbi)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

