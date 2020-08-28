Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 793.16 Million by 2026 from the value of USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Video conferencing in Healthcare refers to a system of video collaboration which is used for making a communication between patients and medical practitioners/experts. Video conferencing provides easy and reliable medical support in no time and makes the need for hospitalization and traveling less important. These solutions are available cloud-based as well as on-premise and therefore are cost effective too.

Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market, By Geography

The Segmentation of Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market is done by deployment and geography. The on-premise segment by deployment is estimated to retain its leading position in the Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market throughout the forecast period. The Healthcare organizations majorly adopt the setup of on-premise video conferencing to regulate team collaboration, training as well as online medical consultancy as feasible as possible from their organization only. In spite of the on-premise video conferencing being so feasible, the demand for cloud-based video conferencing solutions is estimated to trigger the high growth, in terms of adoption and revenue, in the coming years due to the growing adoption of its services across different applications worldwide. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The increasing application of Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market is trending the overall Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market. Also, the increasing adoption of healthcare IT systems in the healthcare sector will fuel the Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market in the forecasting year. However, a high cost of the hardware and software which is required for video conferencing setup will restrain the market growth.

By volume and value, North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in forecast period due to the rising number of penetration of video conferencing solutions in the healthcare industry. It is followed by Europe. Europe holds the second largest share of the video conferencing market worldwide in terms of its revenue. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market during the forecasting period. This growth is largely attributed to the high adoption rate of video conferencing solutions across various industry verticals and this growth is expected from China and India in the forecasting year.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the deployment and region to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2017

• Estimated Year – 2018

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various primary and secondary sources. Some critical elements of the methodology employed are Preliminary data mining, Statistical model and Primary validation. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights into Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques and other comparative analysis can also be used to calculate the exact size of the Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market globally

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Video Conferencing In Healthcare Market Are::

• Polycom, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Avaya, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• ZTE Corporation

• Lifesize (Division of Logitech International S.A.)

• Vidyo, Inc.

• InterCall (West Corporation)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Adobe Systems, Inc.

• West Unified Communications Services

• Arkadin International SAS

• Logitech International S.A.

• Orange Business Services

• JOYCE CR, S.R.O.

• Array Telepresence

• VGo Communications

• Teliris Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Market leading companies

• Raw material suppliers

• Component designers, manufacturers, and suppliers

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market based on deployment and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market, By Deployment:

• On-premise Video Conferencing

• Cloud-based Video Conferencing

• Managed Video Conferencing Services

Global Video Conferencing in Healthcare Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

